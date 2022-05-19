The municipal cleaning and transport company Limusa has returned to profit and closed 2021 with a profit of 450,000 euros. The general meeting of the company approved this Thursday the accounting balance with the votes in favor of PSOE, Cs and Vox.

The deputy mayor and delegate councilor for Municipal Companies, Francisco Morales, highlighted that the negative situation of 2020, which ended with 424,000 euros in losses, has been reversed, despite the fact that the company has assumed new functions, incorporated staff and renewed infrastructure.

He added that during 2021 it has been possible to cushion the losses derived from the Covid-19 pandemic and the commissioning of a deficient service such as urban transport, to achieve benefits even by consolidating the employment of personnel. In addition, new personnel hiring processes have been initiated and investments have been made in machinery and vehicles.