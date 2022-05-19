50 ceramic pieces Pueblawill be intervened by the archaeological project “Proposal for the Conservation and Restoration of Archaeological Assets in Danger of Total Loss or Partial Affectation of the Collections of the Community Museums of the State of Puebla”.

Program that received 1.5 million pesos, of which half were granted by the Swiss Confederation and the other half for the State Ministry of Culture.

program coordinated by the Swiss embassy in Mexico, the Ministry of Culture and the Center of National Institute of Anthropology of History (INAH) of Puebla with the aim of preserving and maintaining historical pieces.

Work together with the European country for the reconstruction, assessment and proof of compliance with the agreements signed in 2018 with the federal government.

The Ministry of Culture participated in the call issued by the Swiss embassy in the country, for the preservation and intervention of personal property of pre-Hispanic origin that works jointly through advice and support with the INAH Center.

Pieces of heritage and archaeological value from five community museums in the municipalities of Tecamachalco, Chalchicomula, Coxcatlán, Zacatlán and Tlatlauquitepec, as well as the Ceramoteca del Centro INAH Puebla.

Every year the government Swiss Through its cultural office, it opens calls to support projects at an international level, of which on this occasion the Puebla museums were favored.

