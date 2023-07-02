american actor Tom Hanks He is considered one of the best worldwide, as he has become known and screened with dozens of films he has filmed, and has also been awarded many prizes.

What perhaps no one imagined about Tom Hanksprotagonist of stories for the cinema since the eighties, among them ‘Big’ and ‘Happy days’, is that hates some of the movies in which you have worked

Many professional satisfactions have given Tom Hanks films in which he has acted as ‘Forrest Gump’ and ‘Castaway’, even considered great classics in the cinema of hollywoodbut there are others that do not make you feel as proud as you should.

Speaking to The New Yorker Livel, Tom Hanks admits that he hasn’t enjoyed filming some of his movies, He has even come to “hate” themfor many reasons, among them, that I have not been completely delighted with the edition of them, also because of the perception of the public and partly because of the profits generated by the tapes.

And to mention a few movies, Tom Hanks He mentions ‘Eso que tú haces’, which did not have the expected success at the box office, but later “became a cult classic.”

Tom Hanks also mentions the Disney classic ‘Pinocchio’, where he plays Gepetto, but it was a resounding flop, as this film was completely overshadowed by award-winning Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion feature film.

The truth is that the films in which Tom Hanks has acted have grossed more than four thousand 500 million dollars in USES and Canada and over nine billion globally, making him the third-highest-grossing actor in North America.

An actor awarded for his work

In the biography of Tom Hanks It stands out that he has won the Golden Globe, the Screen Actors Guild Award, the People’s Choice Award, the BAFTA, and Internet users wonder how many Oscars for Best Actor has Tom Haks.

Tom Hanks has won two Oscars. Tom Hanks has simultaneously won two Oscars in the shortlist for Best Actor, for his performance in the films ‘Philadelphia’ and ‘Forrest Gump’.

Join our chat and receive Entertainment news on your WhatsApp