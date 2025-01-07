Who has not ever longed to relax for a few days in a amazing environment and enjoy the tranquility and hot springs? One of the best in all of Spain to be able to do it is the Panticosa spa, located in the municipality of the same name, in the province of Huesca, and which is in the heart of the Pyrenees. But its location, in addition to making it a true haven of peace, also gives guests a magnificent opportunity to delve into the wilder nature.

Nestled in the spectacular Tena Valley, almost on the border between Spain and France, this spa located more than 1,600 meters altitude (and whose thermal baths were already known in Roman times) is completely surrounded by imposing peaks and hills that make up the inhospitable and extraordinary place of the Pyrenees of Huesca. One of those summits, that of Black Garmo, It is one of the highest in the entire area, and you can ascend to it through an incredible route not suitable for everyone.

From the Panticosa spa to the Garmo Negro peak

From the Panticosa spa itself begins a climb of more than a kilometer and a half of unevenness until reaching the top of Garmo Negro, at about 3,000 meters of altitude. This 12 kilometer route takes to complete more than six hours between round trip, and is not appropriate for all types of climbers, since its difficulty is moderate and you must have a certain experience to be able to enjoy it to the fullest and complete the journey without any type of setback.

The first point of interest on the route is a short distance from the spa: it is the Fountain of the Lagoon, protected by a magnificent building. After that, the path (which is perfectly marked throughout the entire route), meanders through mountainous enclaves and rivers, all this while obtaining panoramic views of other peaks of the Huesca Pyrenees, like the Peña Xuans. Of course, as altitude is gained, the landscape becomes increasingly inhospitable.

Crossing the slope of the neighboring peak of the Argualas Hill You reach the top of Garmo Negro, from which you can glimpse all the wonders in the surroundings, such as the Ibon de Pondiellos. Furthermore, on the way back to the Panticosa resort you will reach other peaks such as Algae Peak. After six hours we will arrive back at the starting point after a unforgettable mountaineering route in the Pyrenees.

