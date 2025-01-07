The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau (53 years old), He resigned this Monday as leader of the Liberal Party and has announced that soon will resign as leader of the countryspecifically when his party chooses a replacement, after more than nine years in power. In a public statement from Rideau Cottage, his residence in Ottawa, Trudeau assured that “he has fought for the country” and that as prime minister “he has been inspired by the resilience and generosity of Canadians.”

“I intend to resign as party leader and as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a competitive and rigorous national process,” Trudeau announced. “While I have been a fighter this country deserves a real option in the next elections. It has become clear to me that if I have to fight internal battles I cannot be the best option,” he added at the beginning of his statement regarding the next elections, which will be held in October.

The Canadian leader has insisted that eliminating the “contention” around his own leadership is an opportunity to “lower the temperature” and have a Government that focuses on the problems facing the country’s population in the coming months. “Parliament has been completely paralyzed by obstruction, as well as a complete lack of productivity in recent months. It is time to restart,” he said. Regarding this restart, the prime minister, who has been in power for three terms, has explained that it will consist of two parts: the extension of parliament until March 24 and his own resignation which, according to him, will “decrease the level of polarization” in politics.

In that sense, he has pointed out that “the values ​​and strength of diversity” is the “right path” for the country and has questioned whether Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has the “ambitious and optimistic vision” that Canada needs. “I look forward to the struggle of progressives to defend this vision,” he expressed, highlighting that his decision was made out of his love for Canada.

“An economy for all”

Thus, Trudeau has explained that in March there will be a vote in Parliament to decide the next steps that the Canadian Executive should take. “This process is in line with the functioning of democracy,” he said, while pointing out that the only thing he regrets is not having introduced an electoral reform. “I want Canadians to be able to choose their second and third options in the elections,” he said, adding that this would “guarantee common ground between the parties.”

On the other hand, the Canadian leader has not hesitated to put on the table the achievements obtained during his long term. Trudeau has maintained that his government has done “that the economy will work for everyone, not just a few“In his opinion, the policies carried out in the last decade have reduced poverty and lowered unemployment, while facing a global pandemic or climate change. Likewise, he has emphasized Canada’s “unwavering” support for Ukraine in his war against Russia.





Trudeau announced his decision just a few days before the meeting scheduled this week of the national Executive of the Liberal Party to discuss the next steps at a time when the majority of polls indicate that it has been widely defeated by the conservative opposition in the upcoming elections.

Winner of three consecutive elections -2015, 2019 and 2021- has been losing momentum in recent years after several political setbacks, the resignation of key allies – such as its Finance Minister – and disastrous opinion polls. Added to this is a donald trump -of whom he was antithetical at the time in North America- who has been making firewood from the fallen tree after winning the election, referring to him as governor of the “51st state” and threatening to impose heavy tariffs.