Ad hoc menus and discounts at the restaurant for families with children thanks to the countryside routeAdd a place at the table so that there is an extra child'which aims to encourage families' access to catering, especially large families with dependent children, by containing the prices of services and enhancing the Italian catering sector, that of agricultural production and Made in Italy to the benefit of local tourism and seasonality.

The institutional project started today and will last for 5 months, until June 30th. The participating companies, in particular, will undertake to propose formulas for families to limit prices at the table, with the introduction of the children's menu or the midweek menu at reduced pricesand to enhance typical products and quality productions with local dishes.

The memorandum of understanding, which regulates the operational methods through which the associations in the catering and agriculture sectors contribute to the implementation of the project, was signed by Fipe, Aigrim, Slow Food, Cna Nazionale, Confartigianato, Confcooperative-Fedagripesca, Agci, Legacoop Agroalimentare, Alliance of Cooperatives, Coldiretti, Confagricoltura, Copagri, Cia-Italian Farmers and Forum of Family Associations.

''A new initiative starts today, which serves to provide support to families, to combat inflation, and to encourage consumption,'' said the Minister for Business, Adolfo Urso, speaking at the presentation of the initiative. A project that ''was born on the basis and on the impulse of what we did in the last 3 months of last year with the anti-inflation quarter'' which ''was successful'' in fact ''achieving a price-calming effect'' ', underlined Urso.

''Support for families, combating inflation and encouraging consumption are the 3 ways to support the country system'', according to the minister. ''I hope that it can have the same success that the anti-inflation quarter had on another aspect, on another frontier, but equally significant, and that it can give support to our families''.