The emergence of streaming platforms has revolutionized the consumption habits of series and movies. But not only that. It also generates an impact on other aspects that have to do with our homes. This is the only way to explain why the most viewed content on Netflix during these Christmas days has been 'Fireplace in your home: the crackling of birch wood'. Anyone would think that the title that would accumulate the most views would be 'The Crown' (the final chapters have been released) or Ricky Gervais' comedy special. But not. The podium is headed by this work directed by George Ford and which is part of what is known as Slow TV.

What does the piece consist of? It is an hour-long broadcast in which you can see how a bonfire in a fireplace burns. Nothing more and nothing less. For 60 minutes the camera literally records the crackling sounds caused by the wood of a burning birch tree. Slow TV arises from another movement, Slow Life, a philosophy of relaxed living that advocates slowing down the pace and prioritizing everything that guarantees personal well-being. Along these lines, slow television proposes to portray everyday events while respecting the rhythm of real life.

Normally, movies and series tend to sweeten and alter any real action they represent. Everything is more exciting and attractive when it appears on the screen: there are hardly any red lights on car trips, the breakfasts are always abundant, and the sexual encounters are quick and pleasurable. Slow TV abandons any script trap, special effect or soundtrack that tries to modify our reception. There are no cuts, no ellipses, nothing is edited, and the ambient sound is maintained. This is how, for example, a train trip is recorded in which the viewer watches a vehicle of these characteristics circulate on the tracks, or a seabed in which only the marine flora and fauna is visible. A walk through the snow or a fixed camera that portrays a paradisiacal beach are other attractions of this type of television.

This trend is part of 'Fireplace in your home', a 2015 production that sweeps platform users every year around this time. This time it happened again. Hence, two sequels have been made, which also tend to be among the most watched at this time of year, the one focused on birch wood and another that includes music with a Christmas spirit in the background. What is this success due to? It has a lot to do with the customs of these holidays, with the gatherings of family and friends that are celebrated in each house. In the absence of real fireplaces in our homes, there are many who advocate turning on the Netflix screen to create a sensation of artificial heat in the living room or dining room. It is a television that accompanies, but does not require our attention. This broadcast is also announced as the first of its kind to be offered in 4K UHD, the sharpest image on the market.

Slow TV is not a new invention, although it is true that it has been experiencing a boom since 2020. Coinciding with the pandemic and the impossibility of going out due to confinements and enjoying inconsequential customs such as walking our streets or going to the mountain, these contents became popular that connected us with a reality that had been taken from us by the coronavirus. Since then, these proposals have been recommended to relax and disconnect from hectic days.

Platforms are no longer only looking for flashy premieres, they are also betting on products that meet the needs of all types of audiences and that are suitable for any circumstance. That's why on Christmas Eve and Christmas there were many who turned to the famous fireplace instead of choosing fashionable series and movies like 'Christ and King' or 'Leaving the World Behind', which have led the social conversation in recent weeks. And it is not something that has only happened in Spain. In other countries such as France, the Netherlands or Germany this content has also led the rankings.