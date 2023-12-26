Turkey gets tangled in wires, leaving thousands of Americans without power

Thousands of US residents were left without power because of the turkey. Drew attention to the situation New York Post.

California's wild turkey population is on the rise, local residents say, and the birds have been disturbing people's peace for years. They complained that the birds were breaking into their homes, crashing into cars and attacking couriers and postmen.

The incident occurred on Christmas Eve in the Californian city of Sacramento. A wild turkey flew into a power line and became entangled in the wires, leaving more than 4,000 homes, as well as several stores and businesses, without power hours before the holiday. At the same time, local publications do not have information about why the bird crashed into a power line and whether it survived the incident.

Thanks to the well-coordinated work of several teams of specialists, all problems were quickly resolved, and the population of Sacramento was able to celebrate Christmas without interruptions in light.

A day earlier, it became known that the Russian city of Krasnokamensk in the Trans-Baikal Territory was plunged into darkness due to an accident.