The most valuable players in Liga MX at the end of 2022

The 2022 Liga MX competitions have come to an end and after the Pachuca championship, the most expensive players in the League have been revealed, where the presence of five Mexicans in the Top 10 stands out, all this with the data revealed by the specialized site Transfermarkt.
Despite having been a bench with Rayados de Monterrey for a long time from Apertura 2022 due to the issue of his possible signing with him Dynamo Moscow From Russia, The puppy remains among the ten footballers with the most value in the MX League.
The central defender, who did have activity with the Mexican team, has a value of seven million dollars and it could go up or down depending on his performance at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
After being champion with Atlas At the end of 2021, the defender was signed by the Tigres, where he has been used a lot thanks to his ability to play as a winger or central defender.
The Stitch, Olympic medalist in London 2022, has a value of seven million dollars and for now it is on the list of Mexico for the World Cup, although it is mentioned that he could be one of the cut.
After having reached two finals in the year, one lost and one won, the striker is the eighth on the list reaching a value of $7.5 million. The Argentine had a great semester when he finished as scoring champion and also converted in the leaguewithout forgetting that he raised the monarch trophy with the Tuzos.
The Argentine has been a fundamental piece of Monterey since its arrival in Mexican football, so it is not uncommon for it to be among the top ten rated, reaching eight million dollars.
Right now, the midfielder is on the pre-list for Argentinahoping that he can really go to his second World Cup.
One of the most outstanding on the list, since the talented national midfielder doubled his value this year to reach eight million dollars.
The youth squad Pachuca He was a fundamental piece to reach the two finals and become champion recently, which also catapulted him to the Mexican team and now he is close to attending his first World Cup.
The striker is the most important player of Chivas, so much so that for this reason there is talk that he could no longer return to the fold after the World Cup, where he aims to be a starter after the possible loss of Jesus Crown.
Gru was also an Olympic medalist last year and is being targeted by tigersfor this reason the Flock has a termination clause, which is provided only if it becomes of interest in Europe.
The national team reaches eight million dollars.
Since he got injured this year, Charlie it has not returned to the level it had, however, it continues with great value, eight million dollars.
The Cruz Azul midfielder is also among the Argentinian’s favorites Gerardo Martino for the aztec selection and it would be very close to going to Qatar 2022.
After gray moments with the tigersthe charrúa returned to Toluca, a club with which he shone when he went on loan, repeating what he had done before, as he was the most unbalanced player on the team to be able to surprisingly reach the grand final of the Apertura 2022. After his great semester, the midfielder is valued at eight million dollars.
Since he arrived in Mexico, the Uruguayan has shone brightly in Santos Laguna, however, there is much talk of the interest that the America for taking him to their ranks, which would not be unusual knowing the transfers between both teams.
The midfielder has defended the jersey of Uruguay and therefore reaches a value of nine million dollars.
Incredible but true. Despite not having achieved much with tigers since he was signed, the world champion with France remains at the top of the most valuable players in Aztec football with ten million dollars.
It is unknown if the Frenchman will remain in San Nicolás de los Garza or will go back to his country, since he has not finished taking off.
