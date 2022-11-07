Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi will inaugurate, Monday, the presidential part of the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, with the participation of about 110 world leaders, heads of government and a group of international figures.
The presidential part of the conference includes holding 3 high-level round tables, where the participating leaders will deliver speeches addressing their countries’ efforts to confront the repercussions of climate change, and 3 round tables will also be held tomorrow, Tuesday.
The work of the “COP 27” conference in Sharm El-Sheikh began on Sunday, with the wide participation of officials and representatives of more than 190 countries, as well as heads of regional and international organizations concerned with environment, climate and finance affairs.
#Sisi #inaugurates #presidential #part #activities #Sharm #ElSheikh #summit
