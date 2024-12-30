Emma García (51 years old) opens up in an interview with the ‘Readings’ magazine and takes stock of his 2024 and above all, of his 20-year career on television. The presenter of ‘Party’ She has spoken not only about her professional life, but also about the support she has received from her husband, Aitor Senar, throughout their time together.

«Aitor has been fundamental. He has never seen the presenter but rather the person,” says García and adds that “when we met and each one went one way, we saw each other when we could. While with him I went to Bosnia, to war twice. He told me: “If that’s what you want, go.” “If he had said no to me, I would have thought that we were compatible,” says the Basque presenter.

Communication and mutual support

The journalist assures that the secret of their relationship is communication. «I have also supported him in everything. We don’t have to be selfish. Neither Aitor nor I are jealous. There is communication and total sincerity,” he revealed.

During the conversation, Emma also talked about her daughter and why they didn’t have a second baby. “My husband and I did not agree on a second child,” she confessed and gave details of how her relationship with Uxue is right now, after going to live abroad: “I was and am clear that my daughter’s life is her life, with his parents there for him when he needs us, but not to manage his life,” he said.









About his professional life

During the talk with ‘Lecturas’, the presenter revealed what her first day at Telecinco was like and referred to the comments that were made about her at the beginning. «She was serious at work, no nonsense. I also didn’t open myself up to anyone, I was very little hypocritical and I still am not. Now not so much, but when I met someone I went little by little,” he confessed.

In addition, Emma says she has character, “I take it out when my nose touches me” and added that a director whom she highly esteems once told her: “With that look, you don’t need to talk!”

Regarding the pressures on television, he assures that he has become accustomed to it. “I have adapted, because if the TV doesn’t get the best of you, it becomes an obsession and you only think about the audience,” he confesses.

Finally, about her beginnings, where social networks did not yet exist, Emma comments that, instead, there were “very bloody” forums. «At first I wanted to know what they said about me. One day I found a: “I’m going to cut you into pieces, you have no right to live.” “I never read the forums again,” he said, evidencing the insults and harassment that celebrities receive through different platforms.