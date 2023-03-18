Gambling is a very popular pastime in India, and it’s been around for centuries in every region of the country. Not only gambling is a part of everyday life, but it’s also taken seriously during religious festivals taking place during the year, such as Diwali.

The rise of mobile internet has been a milestone for Indian gambling, as hundreds of millions of people discovered the joys of playing on their smartphones. As internet coverage grew in every part of the country, it is estimated that more than 500 people have gambled on their phones, playing casino games of all sorts.

In this article, we are listing the most popular online casino games. Some of them originate from India, and others are widely popular in other parts of the world

Online Slots in India

Indian people enjoy online slots just as much as the rest of mankind, and they can enjoy colourful virtual slots in the comfort of their own homes, at the tip of their fingers. Slot games are made of reels and rows where symbols can align at each spin of the wheel, triggering winning combos and earning the player some money.

Online slots have made significant progress in terms of graphics and technology over the years, and some of them are magnificent examples of game design. There are many types of slots, with different levels of volatility, and different levels of RTP (Return to player) that makes the experience very different between one slot or another. For example, there are three slot games that you have to try from 10CRIC that you don’t want to miss.

Slots are made to be fun, but they are also a means to make money for some people. The rise of bitcoin casinos has made a significant impact in India and some slots offer NFT prizes instead of rupees.

Software development is very big in India, and some companies such as Tech Mahindra have launched countless series of virtual games for players’ enjoyment, on a global scale.

Teen Patti

If we had to name one iconic game that stole the heart of pretty much everybody in India, that would be Teen Patti. Teen Patti is so huge in the country that it had its own Bollywood movie. It is played all year round and especially during the national celebration called Diwali, a very important time for parties and games in India.

Even if the origin of Teen Patti is a variation of an English game that dates back to the colonies, Indian people made their own rules a long time ago. A bit like poker, Teen Patti is a very simple game to play, but it takes time to master it. Every player has three cards and needs to have the best combination to win the round. It doesn’t take much strategy, as the only skill you’ll need is to count the cards properly.

The simplicity of the game is part of its appeal, and there are massive Teen Patti tournaments organized in the country that gather people from every age and every walk of life. Teen Patti can be played on one table with up to twelve players on the same.

Best of all, Teen Patti can be played online as it has numerous online apps. People can join and play Teen Patti together, or they can play against a card dealer with strangers. Although the game has many variations, people enjoy playing the most simple kind of Teen Patti, which is the one that they can also play in real life.

Blackjack

Blackjack is very big in India, and the game won’t stop growing in popularity because of a series of factors: it is very easy to learn and can be played by pretty much anyone. The player also has the best chance to win compared to other card games such as poker or craps.

The goal of blackjack is to beat the dealer by getting the closest you can to the sum 21, without exceeding it. Once you learn the value of the cards you’ve dealt with, it’s pretty much downhill from there.

Many people in the world are trying to count the cards in Blackjack, making victory almost inevitable if you’re quick and skilled enough. Beware of the aftermath if you get caught, though: casinos know full well that card counting is a thing and you can get banned from an establishment if you’re caught doing so!

However, online blackjack offers many variations that Indian players enjoy, such as American Blackjack, European Blackjack or Blackjack Perfect Pairs.

Roulette

The game of roulette conveys a universal feeling: you have to try your luck and let chance do the rest to win your bet. However, this game invented by the French has been celebrated in India for plenty of other reasons: it is fun to play, it doesn’t require any skills apart from intuition, and it can be lucrative if Lady Luck is around the corner.

The game of Roulette is perfectly legal in India, and many people appreciate its online versions as well. Many online casinos offer live roulette and many variations of the game. Indian players prefer European roulette because it gives them the most chances to win. Anyways, there are many ways of betting during a roulette game, and if you believe in your lucky star, you will certainly feel enjoyment whenever the dealer – virtual or not – is throwing the ball on the wheel.

Andar Bahar

Andar Bahar is a perfect example of a game with a 50:50 chance of winning. Originating from Karnataka, this card game is simply a guessing game where the player needs to bet on the fact that the card dealt by the dealer will be interior (“andar”) or exterior (“bahar”).

Once a player knows the rules of Andar Bahar, he only needs to guess the outcome right. Of course, there are many online casinos that offer live versions of the game. Overall, it is hard to make a simpler game than Andar Bahar: you either win or you lose, and it doesn’t take much strategy.