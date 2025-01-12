The most interesting and dangerous guy in the world

It doesn’t matter if you have moved away from X: famous like the Financial Times

In the places on the left it is often heard that X, what was previously Twitter, has become a nest of fascists. And it loses users and money, which is true. These comments remind me of that legendary phrase by baseball player Yogi Berra: “No one goes there anymore, there are too many people.” Because legitimate to the brink of the abyss.

On Friday, the British newspaper Financial Timesa reference medium for economic elites, opened its cover with a five-column headline: “Musk seeks a plan to overthrow Starmer as prime minister before the next election.”

Musk is the richest man in the world, with an estimated net worth between 400,000 and 500,000 million euros. It owns, among other things, an aerospace company, an electric car factory and a technology firm, Neuralink, which aspires to implant chips in the human brain. But it is

Starmer’s case is an example of how Musk works. In one week, the tycoon has intervened more than 600 times on his social network, with his own messages or reposts. More than a third of these interventions have been dedicated to the United Kingdom, to call the Labor Prime Minister “genocidal” or to spread, taking advantage of an old scandal (a pedophile ring in which Muslims with British nationality appeared), the most repugnant hoaxes. . Secondarily, Musk promotes Reform, the far-right party that led Brexit, but demanding that Nigel Farage abandon the leadership. According to Musk, Farage “doesn’t have what it takes.”

Something that Milei, Meloni or Donald Trump undoubtedly have, who at the moment seems fascinated by the tycoon. Musk invested $250 million in Trump’s campaign, the largest single donation to a candidacy in recorded history. Trump has announced that he will place Musk at the head of DOGE, a government office whose goal is to fire public employees and, probably, ensure that those who remain in their position are loyal to Trumpism.

Musk paid $44 billion for Twitter a couple of years ago. Renamed X, its value is now estimated at less than half. And there is no possibility of profit in the future. However, and despite the flight of users to other networks such as Bluesky, X is the most influential media on the planet. Musk’s network embodies the wet dream of any entrepreneur of what we still call the press: an international medium, overflowing with sensationalism and hoaxes but with “serious pages” (they can still be found there The Economist and similar), with entertainment capacity and diabolical algorithms that send each user what they want to hear.

Musk is a very intelligent man. He is an enormously successful businessman. He is also, according to his collaborators, a man with little empathy and few social virtues. And he seems convinced that Western civilization will collapse if he does not bet everything on the far right. I don’t think there is a more interesting guy in the world right now. Nor more dangerous.

