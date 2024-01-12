Tigres will seek revenge this tournament after the painful fall in the most recent Apertura 2023 final against América. The board was blunt with the club's presence in the market for the rearming of the squad, since they only gave way to a couple of discards such as Loroña and Fulgencio.
It seems that right now the Tigres sports area is not considering any more departures, and possibly the club is not closing any more signings either, so, at least for the moment, the market for the cats is closed. In this way, the departure of Sebastián Córdova, who has been placed in the orbit of clubs such as Cruz Azul and Betis itself, is also ruled out, but Mauricio Culebro, sports president of those from the north of the country, confirms the continuity of the former América.
“Totally false, I don't doubt that there is (interest), he is a great player, but today there are no questions, no offers, much less, Sebastián is happy here, he wants to stay for a long time and today he is a Tigres player. Both in men's as well as women's we are complete, in men's with the arrival of Brunetta and Purata, and in women's with Alison, Thembi and Jenni, as Mauricio said, we know what the commitment and goal are, women's goes for the League; men's goes for the “Concachampions and Liga, we want to fight for everyone.”
– Mauricio Culebro
As for the arrivals, those from the UANL made a couple of reinforcements, the return of Sánchez Purata for the center of the defense and so far the most valuable signing in the Liga MX, Juan Brunetta, the new big feline star.
