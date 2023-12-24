Flavors to satisfy the stomach, but above all to warm the deepest depths of the insides. Dishes full of solidarity and closeness that feed the spirit. That is what is really cooking these Christmas days within the organizations and social entities that serve homeless and vulnerable people in the Region of Murcia. And, especially, on this Christmas Eve. Staff and volunteers go out of their way to have everything ready and offer a service that turns their centers more than ever into a true home in the face of poverty and loneliness. So what less than celebrating it with a special and delicious menu, but without great luxuries.

Pots that are fully boiling, pans that move from one burner to another, microwaves that keep opening and closing, ovens that barely cool down. Thus, the kitchens are at maximum activity to have everything ready, while the chefs and helpers do not stop moving from one place to another in endless tasks that, in any case, are now lived with a different illusion with respect to the ordinary rhythm of each day. . Because if things are always done with heart, on these dates even more so if possible.

The Jesús Abandonado Foundation will serve tonight, for example, a special menu both in its soup kitchen in the heart of the city of Murcia – 190 diners – and in the reception center it has in Santa Catalina – with around a hundred people. , thanks to companies and donations from individuals. Something that will be repeated in a week with the farewell to the year on New Year's Eve. On this occasion, users will taste salted prawn and salad as starters, while as a main course they will be able to opt for a baked confit pork rib or halal chicken stuffed with dates accompanied by baked potatoes. And for dessert they will have truffle and caramel cake, as well as Christmas sweets.

Alejandro Castro García, chef at Jesús Abandonado, tests the dishes that will be served to users this Christmas Eve.



Andrés Molina / AGM





Menu of the Jesús Abandonado dining room in Murcia

There is also no shortage of good traditional broth with balls and some cuts of ham that taste heavenly on palates far from culinary luxuries. Without forgetting the churros with chocolate, like the ones that were distributed last Wednesday at Jesús Abandonado. Likewise, on Thursday the visit of the so-called 'Reyes Majos' took place in their reception center and on Friday they held a biker rally that was loaded with gifts.

«These dates are complicated for all those people who feel alone. At Jesús Abandonado we try to make them as close to Christmas as anyone would want to enjoy. For this reason, we carry out different activities so that the foundation is, more than ever, a home for all those who have nowhere else to turn to,” its president, José Manuel Martínez, highlights to LA VERDAD.

In fact, different initiatives have also been launched, which will take place throughout the festive period, so that people in vulnerable situations who reside in the foundation can have a Christmas that is as similar to what they would experience in any home. Precisely, the volunteers, together with users and workers, have decorated the common spaces. They also hold a Christmas movie session and a Christmas carol contest, recycling workshops, bingo and karaoke, among others.

In the 'Jesus, teacher and pastor' dining room of Cáritas Cartagena “we follow the same menu every year, it is a tradition,” explains the local president of the entity, Petri García. On the night of the 24th, the cooked prawns and hors d'oeuvres will serve as a starter for the seafood soup. They will continue with a roast chicken as the main course, while the cherry on top will be the chocolate cake and assorted Christmas sweets.

A dozen volunteers and workers decorate the room and serve at their table about 80 people from the men's shelter, the low-demand center, and homeless people or people with few resources. It should be noted that the dessert was prepared yesterday by the staff of the Cartagena Local Police in the kitchens of the Cáritas dining room with the ingredients that they have purchased and donated. It is also distributed at the midday service, a special picnic for people who do not want to come at night.

Shelters



At the centenary Santa Teresa Hospitality, the leading institution in caring for people in vulnerable situations in Cartagena, they will also have seafood soup first. It will be preceded by cuttlefish in green sauce and cheese, to start the dinner. The second dish, continuing with the fish, will be hake in sauce. As at Cáritas, Christmas sweets will close the menu.

Ramona, this Saturday, in the kitchen of Hospitalidad de Santa Teresa, in Cartagena.



JM Rodríguez / AGM





Menu of the Santa Teresa Hospitality dining room in Cartagena

The El Buen Camino de Lorca association for homeless people will feed 65 people that Christmas Eve. The users of two of the shelters began a week ago to prepare the menu with the products they like the most, according to their director, Francisco Martínez. “They are happy and excited, but it is also very hard for them, because most of them have family that they cannot be with due to different circumstances,” he says.

“We emphasize to them that this is their home and their family, and we try to make sure they spend Christmas in the best way possible,” says Martínez. “We know that it is very bad and cold on the streets, many will have nowhere to go and we would like to welcome them all,” he says. Otherwise, this year there will be no shortage of sausages, salted meats, seafood and lamb on the table, like the one that the father of one of the users gave to the association.

Users and members of El Buen Camino de Lorca prepare the products for dinner.



Jaime Insa / AGM





Menu of the association for homeless people El Buen Camino de Lorca

On the other hand, in the shelter for homeless people of the Elio Hogar project, managed by Cáritas in Lorca, its dozen users dine on a menu in which there is no shortage of appetizers, stuffed chicken, sweets and soft drinks. But the most important thing is that, whether one dish or another, what will not be missing will be the food of feeling loved.