The Central African Republic (CAR) would like to join BRICS, but does not yet meet the criteria. This was announced on December 23 by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic, Sylvie Baypo-Temon.

“Of course, the Central African Republic would like to be a member of BRICS. Now we need to stay grounded and be realistic. Because there is also a certain number of criteria. Does CAR meet these criteria? Today – no,” said the head of the department.

In an interview “RIA News” she emphasized that now the country needs to “rise from the ashes” and become a strong state that is respected.

She also noted that the republic has great potential, and “it is not normal that the Central African Republic today is a weak country.” The diplomat is confident that the potential of the Central African Republic will allow it to take a place among economically strong states in the future.

In August, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said at the union summit in Johannesburg that BRICS members had decided to invite Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to the union. He also added that BRICS will not limit itself to one phase of expansion.

In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would continue to support the CAR. The head of state also pointed to the further development of mutually beneficial ties in politics, economics, and the humanitarian sphere. At the same time, the President of the Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadera, said that Russia helped avoid civil war in the country.

Also in July, Putin reported that in the next 3-4 months Russia would be ready to provide some African countries with 25-50 thousand tons of grain. Among the countries where the grain will be sent was the Central African Republic. In early December, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that currently the details of the supply of free grain to African countries are being agreed upon.

BRICS is an interstate association that was founded in June 2006 within the framework of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum with the participation of the ministers of economy of Brazil, Russia, India and China. It was later joined by the Republic of South Africa.