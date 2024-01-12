A Azul Linhas Aéreas took the podium as the most punctual Brazilian company in 2023, according to The On-Time Performance Review report, by Cirium. With a punctuality rate of 85.51%, John Rodgerson's company celebrates landings within 15 minutes of the planned time.
The objective is to continue with sharp results in 2024: the company announced seven Airbus A330neo aircraft in the fleet, investing US$ 1.75 billion as an important step to expand international and long-haul flights from 2026.
+ Azul celebrates 15 years with investment and collections
In December 2023, Azul announced the purchase of seven new Airbus A330neo aircraft on the company's 15th anniversary, as well as the milestone of 30 million passengers in the year and the target of 35 million for 2024. Each new transport has the capacity to 290 customers, adding to the 160 aircraft in the fleet and 19 more expected by December this year.
Closer collaborations with airports and aviation authorities are also in the plans for 2024, in addition to real-time data collection and analysis to identify patterns and implement corrective measures.
“We will continue to invest in technology to optimize our operations and identify areas for improvement. Furthermore, we will reinforce our training programs for the team, ensuring that everyone is aligned with the best practices in terms of punctuality”, said Bianca Penelas, director of Azul's Operational Control Center, for IstoÉ Dinheiro.
In 2022, Azul was the most punctual in the world, focusing on the goal of completing the majority of its 900 daily flights.
“Over the last year, we have dedicated significant resources to improving our technological and operational infrastructure, with emphasis on substantial investments in cutting-edge technologies to optimize airport operations”, reinforces the director, who puts the results in the hands of acquired technologies, as well as in crew team.
Avianca at the top
The Cirium report named Avianca, from Colombia, as the most punctual in the world, placing Azul in second place in the global ranking. There were 265.9 thousand of the 310.8 thousand punctual flights analyzed by the Brazilian brand. Qatar Airlines and Delta took the next places on the podium, with 85% punctuality. In Latin America, the winner was Copa Airlines, with 89.46% punctuality, followed by Avianca and Azul.
