A Azul Linhas Aéreas took the podium as the most punctual Brazilian company in 2023, according to The On-Time Performance Review report, by Cirium. With a punctuality rate of 85.51%, John Rodgerson's company celebrates landings within 15 minutes of the planned time.

The objective is to continue with sharp results in 2024: the company announced seven Airbus A330neo aircraft in the fleet, investing US$ 1.75 billion as an important step to expand international and long-haul flights from 2026.

+ Azul celebrates 15 years with investment and collections

In December 2023, Azul announced the purchase of seven new Airbus A330neo aircraft on the company's 15th anniversary, as well as the milestone of 30 million passengers in the year and the target of 35 million for 2024. Each new transport has the capacity to 290 customers, adding to the 160 aircraft in the fleet and 19 more expected by December this year.

Closer collaborations with airports and aviation authorities are also in the plans for 2024, in addition to real-time data collection and analysis to identify patterns and implement corrective measures.