













Solo Leveling: what time does the second chapter come out, how and where to watch it









The second chapter of Solo Leveling comes out this week and we tell you when, at what time and where you can see this new adventure based on Chugong's web novel.

We recommend: Solo Leveling: The presentation with the most potential for winter 2024.

Solo Leveling: when is chapter 2 released

Based on the official Twitter account of Solo Leveling The second episode of this anime will premiere on Saturday, January 13, 2024 on television and streaming.

Its broadcast, like that of other series of the season, will be weekly and will have 25 in total. However, it will not have a continuous broadcast, since 12 episodes will come out first, it will pause and then the rest will come out.

Solo Leveling: what time does it premiere?

The broadcast of this anime is through Crunchyroll, so it varies depending on the time zone. So we share with you the premiere schedules of several Latin American countries:

Mexico: 11:30 am

El Salvador: 11:30 am

Guatemala: 11:30 am

Costa Rica: 11:30 am

Nicaragua: 11:30 am

Honduras: 11:30 am

Colombia: 12:30 pm

Ecuador: 12:30 pm

Panama: 12:30 pm

Peru: 12:30 pm

Dominican Republic: 1:30 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 1:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 1:30 pm

Paraguay: 1:30 pm

Bolivia: 1:30 pm

Cuba: 1:30 p.m.

Argentina: 2:30 pm

Uruguay: 2:30 pm

Brazil: 2:30 p.m.

Chile: 2:30 p.m.

Fountain: A-1 Pictures.

Solo Leveling: where you can see chapter 2

Solo Leveling It is one of Crunchyroll's exclusive anime for this season and can only be seen on this platform. All thanks to a previous agreement with Aniplex, one of the production companies of the series.

Fountain: A-1 Pictures.

What is Solo Leveling about?

The story of Solo Levelingalso known as Only I Level Up, takes place in a world similar to ours but where dimensional doors appear from which hordes and hordes of monsters emerge. Normal weapons don't damage them, but hunters do.

Hunters are humans who have a certain fixed level of magical ability and allow them to contain these creatures and explore the dungeons from which they come. One of them, Sung Jinwoo, is considered the weakest among them all.

But one day, while exploring a dungeon and suffering from a terrifying experience, he gains the ability to level up. This is how he little by little gains strength and power to discover what is behind everything that is happening.

Apart from Solo Leveling We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)