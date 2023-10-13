“SberSpasibo”: men give gift certificates three times more often than women

SberSpasibo analysts examined the write-off of bonuses for gift certificates among loyalty program participants. Experts found out which gift certificates Russians bought most often. Lenta.ru reviewed the results of the study.

According to analysts, men spent three times more on gifts than women. The most popular (85 percent) were spending certificates in the “Games” category. Behind them, by a significant margin, are the sections “Books and stationery,” “Entertainment,” “Travel,” and “Communications and the Internet.”

The highest average bill for gift certificates in 2023 was in the Yaroslavl region: local residents spent an average of 3,363 bonuses on them. The region overtook Moscow and St. Petersburg, where customers wrote off an average of 2,827 and 1,900 bonuses for certificate purchases, respectively. The top ten also included Primorsky Territory (1,602), Irkutsk Region (1,578), Moscow Region (1,577), Krasnodar Territory (1,543), Krasnoyarsk Territory (1,387), Sverdlovsk Region (1,376), Nizhny Novgorod Region (1 318).

Earlier it became known that the cost of gifts for Teacher’s Day, which is celebrated on October 5, increased by 7 percent this year. According to a survey by the job search service SuperJob, on average Russians spent 3.2 thousand rubles on congratulating teachers.