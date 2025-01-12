First thing in the morning, Pope Francis baptized in the Sistine Chapel to 21 babies, children of Vatican employees. “It is important that the children feel good during the ceremony,” he reassured the mothers just before starting the mass. «If you see that they are hungry, breastfeed them so they don’t cry.. If they are too hot, change them. Let them feel at ease, because today they are the ones in charge and we must serve them with the sacrament and with prayers,” he added.

Francisco arrived in a wheelchair and sat through the ceremony for more than an hour and a half. The Pontiff looked amused at the young families of his employees, perhaps a little impressed by the imposing frescoes by Michelangelo and the presence of the bishop of Rome. “Today, each of you, fathers and mothers, and the Church itself, give the greatest gift to your children, the greatest: the gift of faith,” he explained to them.

The Pope has followed the traditional ritual, which includes questions to parents and godparents. «Requesting the baptism “You commit to educating them in the faith,” he reminded them. »Are you aware of this?», he added. The homily was very brief, one or two sentences. “We are going to ask God that these children grow in faith and in true humanity, in the joy of family,” he told them simply.

During the rite, each family loudly requested baptism, said the name they had given their child and then approached the Pope for the baptism. After pouring water on their heads, he greeted the little ones with a caress and dedicated a few words to their parents. He also greeted them one by one at the end of the ceremony.









Popes usually baptize employees’ children every yearthe first Sunday after Three Kings, which coincides with the Catholic feast of the Baptism of the Lord. Francis also explained it today during the Angelus at noon, from the window of his study in St. Peter’s Square.

«This morning I had the joy of baptizing some newborns, children of employees of the Holy See and the Swiss Guard. Let’s pray for them and their families. And I ask the Lord for all young couples, so that they may have the joy of welcome the gift of children and take them to baptism,” he added.

He has also asked the pilgrims if they remember the day they were baptized, and has sent them back home with a task. «Baptism is an important day. If you don’t remember the date, ask your parents or godparents, and celebrate it like a birthdaythe day you were born in the Spirit of God,” he said.

On the other hand, the Pope has assured his “closeness” to “those who reside in Los Angeles County, California, where devastating fires have been declared in recent days. I pray for everyone. He has also requested prayers “for peace in Ukraine, in the Middle East and in the entire world.” »Let us not forget to pray for peace, let us not forget that war is always a defeat«, he said goodbye.