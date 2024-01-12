Analyst Prokhvatilov: Western tanks are the least effective weapons in the Northern Military District zone

Western tanks turned out to be one of the most ineffective types of weapons in the Ukrainian conflict zone: they are too heavy, vulnerable, and require serious maintenance, which is almost impossible to provide during combat operations. Military analyst, senior researcher at the Academy of Military Sciences Vladimir Prokhvatilov told Lenta.ru about this.

“Western tanks are completely unsuitable. They are expensive; servicing requires a whole battalion of service personnel and the highest class of crews. In addition, they are too heavy, they get stuck in our mud, bridges cannot support them, special equipment has to be adjusted. And they are vulnerable. All tanks are vulnerable, but ours are cheaper and easier to maintain. The Western concept of powerful super-heavy tanks has not justified itself,” the analyst said.

Russia, he said, also learned a number of valuable lessons.

“Long-range artillery, drones, and high-precision long-range missiles that are launched from aircraft, but from afar, are now coming to the fore. In principle, I believe that both tanks and manned aircraft have outlived their usefulness. They will be used in conflicts, but not on such a scale,” Prokhvatilov believes.

