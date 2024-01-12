The most famous 'mean girls' in the world return to the big screen in Peru with a hilarious remake, which promises laughter and drama. Its goal is for viewers to stop longing for the iconic protagonists of yesteryear, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams or Amanda Seyfried, who left an indelible mark on an entire teenage generation in 2004.

This time, the 'Mean Girls' have a renewed cast and, recently, the studio Paramount Pictures has confirmed the release date in our country for this remake of the original film. If you want to know when it will hit national cinemas and what this story is about, in this note we will tell you everything that is known.

Official trailer for the movie 'mean girls'

When does the remake of 'Mean Girls' premiere in Peru?

The release date of 'Mean Girls' in English) It is confirmed for this Thursday, January 25 in all national cinemas. In addition, the film will have preview screenings on the 22nd, 23rd and 24th of this month.

Who is in the new cast of 'Mean Girls'?

The remake of 'Mean Girls' is a musical comedy, starring Angourie Rice, with the difficult mission of making Lindsay Lohan forget as Cady Heron. Rice is recognized for her participation in the 'Spider-Man' saga. Additionally, Renée Rap will take on the role of the new Regina George, and Auli'i Cravalho will play Janis. The other two members of 'the plastics' will be the actresses Avantika Vandanapu and Bebe Wood.

To the delight of many, Tina Fey and Tim Meadows will reprise their roles from the original 2004 film, playing Mrs. Norbury and Principal Duvall, respectively.

The new cast of 'Mean Girls' with Angourie Rice at the helm.

What will the remake of 'Mean Girls' be about?

The plot is already known by many of its followers. However, the novelty here is that it will now be presented as a musical. In this version, we will see new student, Cady Heron (Angourie Rice), who rises to the leadership of the elite group of popular girls, called 'the plastics', led by the scheming queen bee Regina George (Renée Rapp) and her henchmen. Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, Cady makes the grave mistake of falling in love with Regina's ex-boyfriend, Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney).

As Cady sets out to take down the group's top predator, with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli'i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn to stay true to herself while navigating the deepest jungle. ruthless of all: high school.

