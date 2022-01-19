Goals are the essence of football. And throughout the history of this sport we have seen goals of all kinds: goals that have made us jump out of our seats, goals that have left us speechless, others that have made us cry with happiness or helplessness.
Today we are going to review the most important goal in the history of the most successful teams in the history of Spanish football, a complicated task since there is a lot to choose from.
The 1935 LaLiga is the most important title in the history of Betis, which is accompanied by the two Copa del Rey. However, the most important goal was the one that opened the doors for them to the Champions League in 2005.
In the second leg at the Luis II stadium in Monaco, Oliveira scored a brace that gave the Verdiblancos victory in the third round and access to the group stage of the Champions League. Betis thus became the first Andalusian team in history to play in the highest European club competition.
Last May, Villarreal won the Europa League, the first title in its almost 100 years of existence. Two goals can be rescued from that game as the most important in the history of the yellow submarine. The first was Gerard Moreno’s, who put VIllarreal ahead on the scoreboard in the final against Manchester United. And the second, the last and eleventh penalty converted by Gerónimo Rulli and that, after De Gea’s mistake, gave victory to the yellow team.
There was a time, not so long ago, when Deportivo de La Coruña rubbed shoulders with the biggest players in Spain and Europe. In that stage, perhaps the most brilliant in its history, two moments stand out.
One of them is the centennial. In 2002, Deportivo beat Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final at its stadium in its centenary year thanks to goals from Sergio González and Diego Tristán.
A goal that made not only sportsmanship jump but also half of Europe was the one scored by Fran in the second leg of the quarter-final against Milan. The Galician team had lost 4-1 at San Siro but at Riazor they achieved a comeback that seemed impossible, and although the 3-0 with which they went to rest was enough for them to pass the round, Fran’s 4-0 put a point and end to the hopes of the Italians to come back and Eurodepor thus consummated a historic comeback and qualified for the Champions League semifinals.
In the last two decades, the sevillistas have celebrated more than important goals for the history of the club. One of the most celebrated and that began that golden stage that led Sevilla to occupy first place in the IFFHS club ranking was scored by Antonio Puerta.
It was in the second leg of the semifinals of the UEFA Cup in the 2005/2006 season against Schalke 04. The first leg in Germany had ended 0-0 and the second leg in Pizjuán followed the same script. The 90 minutes ended goalless and a penalty shoot-out seemed inevitable until the 101st minute the door appeared to score the goal that took Sevilla to the final and win its first UEFA Cup. The first of six.
Valencia has 23 national and international titles behind them, all of them with their corresponding goals that made the Valencianists jump out of their seats.
As the most important goal in history, we are going to keep Vicente Rodríguez’s in the 2004 UEFA Cup final, which served to open the scoring against Olympique de Marseille. That year, Valencia would lift a historic double, League and UEFA Cup.
Piru Gainza, Panizo, Zarra, Bata, Urzaiz, Gorostiza, Julen Guerrero… Athletic has had great scorers throughout its history and all of them have scored famous goals. And as the most important goal in the history of the lions we have chosen Endika’s.
The striker scored the only goal in the final of the 1984 Copa del Rey against FC Barcelona and the lions were proclaimed champions of the KO tournament for the 23rd time in their history, the last to date, but that title also meant for Athletic to win the double as they were also the league champions. Those were the last two major titles that Athletic won, not counting the Super Cups.
Atlético de Madrid has experienced great moments and has celebrated many goals in its more than 100-year history, and in this century it has achieved several achievements for the first time in its history.
However, the most important goal of all was scored by Diego Simeone against Albacete in 1996. That goal opened the scoring and led to the conquest of LaLiga and therefore the double. That historic double, the last in the League and Cup in the history of the club, which was so celebrated by all the rojiblancos in the streets of Madrid.
How can we forget Messi’s goal against Getafe, Iniesta’s against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge or Ronaldinho’s against Sevilla? All of them will always be in the memory, but if there is a goal that meant a before and after in the history of FC Barcelona, it was that of Ronald Koeman at Wembley. A goal that was worth the first Champions League in the history of the Barça team.
If at club level the Champions League is the most important tournament there, Real Madrid has a wide collection of goals and we are going to keep two: Pedja Mijatovic and Sergio Ramos.
On May 20, 1998, Real Madrid beat Juventus in the Champions League final, who were the great favourites. Mijatovic scored the only goal of the game giving Madrid its seventh European Cup and the first in color 32 years after the sixth. Madrid reigned again.
In 2014, Real Madrid conquered the long-awaited Décima and began an unparalleled cycle of four Champions Leagues in five years, the last three consecutively. The great architect of that streak was Sergio Ramos who, with his header in added time, tied the final against Atlético de Madrid and forced an extension that would fall on the Madrid side.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
#important #goal #history #biggest #clubs #Spanish #football
Leave a Reply