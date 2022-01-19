In the second leg at the Luis II stadium in Monaco, Oliveira scored a brace that gave the Verdiblancos victory in the third round and access to the group stage of the Champions League. Betis thus became the first Andalusian team in history to play in the highest European club competition.

In three hours the final of the European Super Cup begins. A good time to relive the epic penalty shootout in the Europa League final between Villarreal and Manchester United.

One of them is the centennial. In 2002, Deportivo beat Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final at its stadium in its centenary year thanks to goals from Sergio González and Diego Tristán.

A goal that made not only sportsmanship jump but also half of Europe was the one scored by Fran in the second leg of the quarter-final against Milan. The Galician team had lost 4-1 at San Siro but at Riazor they achieved a comeback that seemed impossible, and although the 3-0 with which they went to rest was enough for them to pass the round, Fran’s 4-0 put a point and end to the hopes of the Italians to come back and Eurodepor thus consummated a historic comeback and qualified for the Champions League semifinals.

It was in the second leg of the semifinals of the UEFA Cup in the 2005/2006 season against Schalke 04. The first leg in Germany had ended 0-0 and the second leg in Pizjuán followed the same script. The 90 minutes ended goalless and a penalty shoot-out seemed inevitable until the 101st minute the door appeared to score the goal that took Sevilla to the final and win its first UEFA Cup. The first of six.

As the most important goal in history, we are going to keep Vicente Rodríguez’s in the 2004 UEFA Cup final, which served to open the scoring against Olympique de Marseille. That year, Valencia would lift a historic double, League and UEFA Cup.

Today marks the 36th anniversary of our last Cup title and last League and Cup double: Athletic 1 Barcelona 0. Goal by Endika.

The striker scored the only goal in the final of the 1984 Copa del Rey against FC Barcelona and the lions were proclaimed champions of the KO tournament for the 23rd time in their history, the last to date, but that title also meant for Athletic to win the double as they were also the league champions. Those were the last two major titles that Athletic won, not counting the Super Cups.

However, the most important goal of all was scored by Diego Simeone against Albacete in 1996. That goal opened the scoring and led to the conquest of LaLiga and therefore the double. That historic double, the last in the League and Cup in the history of the club, which was so celebrated by all the rojiblancos in the streets of Madrid.

May 20th. 29 years have passed since Barça's first Champions League, a goal by Koeman in extra time defeated Sampdoria at Wembley.

Author of the historic goal of 'La Séptima' Happy birthday to the great Pedja Mijatović!

On May 20, 1998, Real Madrid beat Juventus in the Champions League final, who were the great favourites. Mijatovic scored the only goal of the game giving Madrid its seventh European Cup and the first in color 32 years after the sixth. Madrid reigned again.

In 2014, Real Madrid conquered the long-awaited Décima and began an unparalleled cycle of four Champions Leagues in five years, the last three consecutively. The great architect of that streak was Sergio Ramos who, with his header in added time, tied the final against Atlético de Madrid and forced an extension that would fall on the Madrid side.