Meanwhile that Microsoft shocks the gaming industry with the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Sony seems ready to continue on its way, made up of great exclusives capable of pulling PlayStation 5 for many years to come. Just recently it was in fact published a new trailer dedicated to Horizon Forbidden West, a great way to remind gamers why Sony’s latest home console is anything but doomed to an untimely demise.

The trailer, published directly by Sony on all its official channels, it focuses in particular on the narrative component of the adventure, placing the accent on the events that will distinguish Aloy’s new journey.

The published video it also places particular emphasis on the threats we will encounter along our path, among powerful clans ready to do anything to crush us and mighty robotic machines with animalistic features that will move around the game world. For the occasion, the boys of Guerrilla Games they also indulged in some statements about the script, readable below:

We have the rebels of Blight and Regalla and the machinations of Sylens, Aloy will have to contend with all these threats. But as mentioned in the trailer, our heroine certainly cannot face so many dangers all by herself and in fact she will be able to rely on some trusted companions to help her on her journey. We want to create an epic adventure in which the player can feel at the center of everything, but at the same time we want to make sure that in-game connections are formed with all the characters we meet during the adventure.

In short, as demonstrated from the very first announcement of the production, Guerrilla Games seems to strongly believe in Horizon Forbidden West and this new trailer only confirms the incredible work carried out by the development team.

The official production release is still a bit missing, currently expected on February 18, 2022, but there is no doubt that the interest of gamers is very high. The production value of the work is skyrocketing, now we just have to wait and hope that the final result is up to expectations.