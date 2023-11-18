Located in the exclusive Preston Hollow neighborhood of the city of Dallas, the property located at 5619 Walnut Hill Ln attracts attention in the real estate market with a price of US$60,000,000, which makes it the most expensive residence currently for sale in Texas. This architectural gem, built in 1938, covers an area of ​​6,700 square meters of land and offers a luxurious and private lifestyle.

The limestone mansion, which stands majestically more than 4 meters high on the first and second floors, covers about 2,500 square meters of construction. In addition to the main residence, the property features a 280-square-meter guest house and a 450-square-meter recreational complex with its own theater.

The house has a height of more than 4 square meters of mezzanine and dozens of amenities.

The amenities of the most expensive mansion in Texas

Among the amenities that make this property unique are multiple bath rooms, wine rooms, a safe room, a fully equipped gourmet kitchen and a gym with state-of-the-art equipment, including cryotherapy, massage and sauna areas. Additionally, the basement houses a media room, security room, sensory deprivation chamber, and wine cellars, all accessible via an internal elevator.

The 3,000-square-foot master suite features two separate bathrooms, and opens to an expansive outdoor terrace for maximum comfort and privacy. The exterior of the property is equally strikingwith a lighted helipad, glass house, lush gardens, tennis courts, a country club-sized pool, waterfalls, walking trails, and a year-round flowing stream.

This residence, with an estimated value of $2,215 per square meter according to Zillow, is a unique offering in the Texas real estate market. Offering access to all the amenities Dallas has to offer, while providing the feel of a private oasis, this property is truly an architectural masterpiece that combines luxury and timeless craftsmanship.