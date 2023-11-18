Second Starship test: SpaceX rocket launches, booster explodes

SpaceX has partially successfully conducted a second test flight of its Starship rocket. After a delay of around two minutes, the rocket with the droppable “Super Heavy” booster took off from Boca Chica in Texas. About three minutes after launch, the booster separated from the rocket as planned. However, a short time later it exploded unplanned – the rocket and booster are actually supposed to be reusable.

After eight minutes of flight, the ground station also lost contact with the rocket. The Starship was supposed to orbit the planet in around 90 minutes and then come back to Earth near Hawaii in the Pacific. The live stream was supposed to start again around an hour after launch (around 3 p.m. CET), but a spokesman expressed doubts about it when communication with the Starship broke down.

Nevertheless, cheers from employees could be heard again and again in the background of the SpaceX live stream. Despite the explosion, the test was “incredibly successful,” a spokeswoman said in the livestream. The system can be improved with the data obtained. The Starship’s engines were switched off as planned.

The test was actually supposed to take place on Monday, but had to be postponed due to a frozen valve. Musk previously called the flight of the 120 meter long rocket “very risky”. With Starship, astronauts will be able to fly to the moon or even further in the future.

The first attempt in April failed when the “Starship” had to be blown up just a few minutes after takeoff. It was out of control due to several engine failures.