In other times it would have been rare to hear of a news related to the WWE Y JackassBut now anything can happen. But it is better to go into details.

This weekend Brock Lesnar defends its championship WWE at Royal Rumble in St.Louis, Missouri. But before that happens the also nicknamed The Beast had an encounter in a restaurant with the cast of Jackass and something very funny happened.

Brock Lesnar whipped Wee Man from Jackass on a table

What happened there is that he ended up picking up one of the members of the program and threw him on a table. It was nothing less than Jason Acunaaliases weemanas can be seen in the video that accompanies this note.

Of course, everything was done with care not to hurt the latter. Lesnar he knows very well how to apply his force in a spectacular way and he did so. The footage traveled like wildfire through social networks.

Now yes, the latest trailer for Jackass Forever is here

Someone who appears chanting and celebrating is himself Johnny Knoxvillecreator of Jackass. He is also competing in the Royal Rumble for men of the WWE.

In this presentation The Beast will face bobby lashley in what many consider to be a ‘dream fight’. But Lesnar he has never seen a match like that, calling his rival ‘Bobby Who?’ (Bobby Who?) just to provoke him.

Lesnar faces Bobby Lashley at WWE Royal Rumble

On your side, Lashley he seems to be more excited. In an interview this week he commented ‘I think everyone else wanted it to happen, but until it’s official, it was one of those things like, ‘Are you going to take this down?’ ‘Is this going to be taken?”.

To the above, he added ‘and then when it happened, it was like ‘wait a minute, now it’s real’. Wrestling fans in the United States couldn’t be happier with this fight.

What concerns to Jackass, as a franchise has had a renaissance in recent times. That’s right before your next movie, Jackass Foreverwhich was originally set to premiere on March 5, 2021.

But the pandemic COVID-19 forced to change its release date. This is how it happened on July 2, September 3 and October 22 of last year. The last date, February 4, 2022, is expected to be the final one.

Sources [1][2].