There are trends that we love above others and the athelisure is one of them. And it has given us the opportunity to finally demonstrate that The tracksuit is also for going to the office or to the afterwork. Success lies in knowing how to combine it and opting for those garments that advocate style without giving up comfort. So, while we love classic working girl outfits, we wish them a long life. joggers.

Large and prestigious fashion brands have been including this type of garment in their collections for several years, so not falling in love with its benefits is a mistake. In addition, January 21 is its official International Day, which once again demonstrates that these garments are now part of urban style and are worn beyond the gym.

Comfort is one of the premises of sportswear, but style and originality can also accompany these proposals that we can even take advantage of for leisure plans outside of work. Below these lines we select some of the joggers prettier that you won’t want to take off.

Straight piqué plush trousers

This model supports multiple combinations. Women’Secret





Buy for 31.99 euros



This Dash and Stars proposal, with a straight cut, is made in plush fabric with piqué effect. It has an elastic waistband that adjusts with a drawstring and side pockets. In addition, it includes a small embroidered detail with the brand name. We love it for its elegant ivory color and style sporty. Combine it with a shirt and a sweatshirt on top to be able to wear it on many occasions.

Suit style ‘jogger’

This design couldn’t be more comfortable and elegant. Bershka





Buy for 22.99 euros



We are not exaggerating when we say that the athleisure The way sports pants are worn has changed. For example, the model wide leg from Bershka that It is reminiscent of the design of suit pants. Yes, the usual tweezers. So, who is going to tell us that it is not elegant? It is also available in various lengths to adapt to all figures. Why not combine it with a blazer?

Printed pants

Prints are also for joggers. Springfield





Buy for 12.99 euros



Pants don’t live only on plain joggers. In fact, also There are beautiful prints that make these garments even more elegant.. As an example, Springfield’s circular knit pants, mid-rise and with pockets on the sides and back. It has a straight cut, so comfort is assured. The outfit with sweaters or shirts is a great success.





The simple design of @Ffitcoco

The simplicity of this model is key to showing it off. Women’Secret





Buy for 27.99 euros



Sports influencer Cocó Constans collaborates with Dash and Stars on a fashion line that couldn’t be more appropriate when it comes to style and comfort. We love these pants joggers soft, with very comfortable ankle length and elastic band. A simple garment that, however, allows multiple combinations on the upper part.

Bet on the charges

This model offers an elastic hem. Springfield





Buy for 27.99 euros



The athleisure style owes a lot to cargo pants, since this characteristic design is also popular in its sporty version. As an example, this Jack&Jones cut proposal regular fit and medium shot. Its front pockets with flap and its hem closed with elastic are its hallmarks.

Do you want to discover the best offers? Sign up for our Newsletter.

All products and services have been chosen independently by our journalists, based on their benefits and/or discounts. Every time you decide to purchase through 20decompras articles, 20minutos.es receives a commission. Read our legal affiliation policy here.

At 20Minutos we look for the best offers and discounts. Prices and availability may vary after publication.