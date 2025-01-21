Wojciech Szczesny makes his debut today in the Champions League with Barcelona defending the goal in Lisbon, against Benfica. The veteran goalkeeper who landed in October due to Ter Stegen’s injury when he had already announced his retirement, has been working during these months to regain his physical fitness. The Spanish Super Cup in Arabia marked a turning point. Flick chose the Pole to play in the semi-final and he also started in the starting eleven in the final against Real Madrid. But he was sent off and Iñaki Peña had to finish the job and play in the Copa del Rey against Betis.

But then Flick predicted that there would be changes. He expanded his explanations in the preview of the game against Benfica. “I said that the situation has changed a lot because we saw that Tek is capable of playing like he did in the Super Cup. His personality is incredible, he is a champion, I really like how he is on the field and how he shows himself,” he said.

There are no surprises in the rest of the starting eleven with Koundé and Balde on the sides, Cubarsí and Araújo in defense, Casadó, Pedri and Gavi in ​​the midfield and Barcelona’s scoring triplet of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.