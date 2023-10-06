‘Perdóname’ will premiere a new and exciting chapter in which we will see the protagonists meet again after 15 years. Lito Acosta will find out about the death of Alberto Ferrada, so he will decide to go to the funeral and talk to Lara, his ex-wife, to try to find out if this murder is related to the one that happened many years ago and for which they put him in. to jail.

To find out what the most anticipated reunion of the novel ‘Perdóname’ will be like, below, we leave you all the details with the information to watch the new América TV production LIVE and ONLINE.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 8 of ‘Forgive me’

When does chapter 8 of ‘Forgive me’ come out?

‘Forgive me’ will air its episode 8 TODAY, Friday, October 6, 2023. In the trailer, we can see that, after Alberto’s death, Lito Acosta will attend his funeral and it will be the first time that he will be in front of Lara Ferrada, his ex-wife, after 15 years. What will the meeting between the protagonists of the novel be like?

What time to watch chapter 8 of ‘Forgive me’?

The Peruvian novel ‘Forgive me’under the production of Michelle Alexandercan be seen from Monday to Friday from 9.40 pm through the screens of America TV. If you are in another country and want to watch the series, we leave you the respective schedules:

6.40 pm in the United States (Pacific time)

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Ecuador

9.40 pm in Colombia

10.40 pm in Venezuela

11.40 pm in Chile

11.40 pm in Argentina

4.40 am in Spain, the next day.

Alberto Ferrada (Roberto Moll) was murdered in the novel ‘Perdóname’. Photo: América TV

On which channel to watch ‘Perdóname’ LIVE?

Each new chapter of ‘Forgive me’ is broadcast LIVE on the screens of America TV, minutes after the popular series ‘At the bottom there is room’. To watch the Peruvian soap opera, you just have to tune into the channel’s open signal. Here, we leave you the respective numbers of the services that have the signal in Peru.

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13.

Where to watch ‘Perdóname’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you cannot access its television signal, you will be able to see ‘Forgive me’ totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE through the website and application America TVGOan online streaming platform where you can find the full episodes of the season.