Anne Mailliet

Willy Mahler



In 2021, in retaliation for EU sanctions, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko opened his country’s borders with Poland to migrants. Warsaw has since tightened its controls, but the number of illegal migrant crossings into Germany has increased in recent months. The Brandenburg region in eastern Germany now lies at the crossroads between the Belarusian and Balkan migration routes. There, local communities say they are overwhelmed.