Friday, June 30, 2023, 6:29 p.m.



To help those who don’t have much tomorrow in the world of cooking, there are these appliances that promise professional results with little effort and time. They are useful for all kinds of meals, from the most innovative recipes to the authentic classics, and many people have already fallen for their charms: they are kitchen robots, which promise to save as much time as possible to continue with the day’s chores. a day.

If you were looking for one at a good price, you’re in luck: Lidl has recovered one of its ‘top sales’ in its catalogue, the robot that competes directly with the famous Thermomix. This is the ‘Monsieur Cuisine Smart’ model and it greatly facilitates life, as it offers a variety of up to 600 most diverse dishes with detailed recipes. Due to the great demand for the product and its rapid sale, Lidl has recovered its flagship product in its stores, where it will be available from this Saturday, July 1, as well as in the online version.

As if all its features and functionality were not enough, Lidl wants to further encourage its sale with a most attractive discount. The initial offer of the popular kitchen robot will have a discount of 80 euros, so it can be purchased for 399.99 euros. According to the company, this makes it “70% cheaper than its main competitor”, while having “more innovative and unique features than most options on the market.”

For this price you can buy a utensil that will help you knead, steam, fry, cook at a low temperature, ferment, cook eggs, beat, puree and even a cleaning program. It is ideal for cooking a variety of savory dishes and pastries and its latest technology simplifies the task even more, as it indicates step by step what you have to do so that even the most inexperienced find their best ally in this food processor.

Its functionalities help all this, with a power of 1200 W to prepare any type of dish in a few minutes and a 3-liter mixer, which also facilitates cooking. In addition, it has an easy-to-use touch screen and Wi-Fi connection to receive updates on all kinds of recipes and even guided videos.