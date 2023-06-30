In the catalogue Alcar the range of AEZ wheels expands with the circle AEZ Montrealwhich can be mounted on car brands Asians and French, but also Germans. This stylish hoop features a double spoke design. The center section of the rim is compact and features 5 holes, offering perfect adaptability to different cars. The available offsets, ranging from 35 to 55allow for correct installation on a wide range of vehicles.
Looking for AEZ Montreal, features
AEZ Montreal is a range of hoops available in different sizes, ranging 7×18 to 8.5×20 inches. These rims are designed to be compatible with many cars and offer an aesthetic improvement in design.
In addition, they are equipped with ECE and/or NAD applicationswhich ensure compliance with European safety standards and regulations.
The distinguishing feature of AEZ Montreal is the shiny edge of the circle, which features design elements glossy and dark tapering towards the midsection. This design is an eye catcher and adds a touch of elegance to your dark variant of the circle.
Looking for AEZ Montreal size
AEZ Montreal rims are offered in black and dark variants and sizes from 7×18 to 8.5×20 inches.
|Dimensions:
|7.0×18, 7.5×18, 7.0×19, 7.5×19, 8.0×20, 8.5×20 inches
|Attack:
|5 holes
|Finish:
|glossy black front-polished, glossy black
|Processing:
|cast, monobloc
|Load:
|up to 815 kg
|ECE:
|Audi Q2, Audi A3, Audi Q3, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Land Rover Velar, Jaguar F-Pace, and Jaguar I-Pace, Seat Ateca, Seat Tarraco, Skoda,
|Skoda Oktavia, and VW Tiguan, VW T-Cross, VW Taigo, Volvo XC60,
|V90, XC40, V60 Cross Country
|NAD:
|Toyota RAV 4, the new Renault Megane E-Tech, Peugeot 508, Mazda
|CX-3, Toyota C-HR Hybrid Crossover, Hyundai Kona, Hyundai Niro, Citroen C5 Aircross, Nissan Qashqai, Kia Sorento, Hyundai Santa Fe
|Warranty:
|3 years
