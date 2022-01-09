Unknown

EI Athletic faces a fundamental month, in which it tries to consolidate its reaction in the League to look at Europe. He has two victories in three games, the last one in El Sadar, solvent; will defend the reign in the Super Cup; and will continue the journey through the Cup, with dance in 11 days with almost always, Barcelona. To get started, check out the Mendilibar effect, that energetic current that has already permeated the Biscayan coach at Alavés.

Marcelino has moved the cocktail shaker with the young people. Sancet and Nico Williams have excelled in the 2022 commitments between the League and the Cup in Mancha Real. Today he hopes to reap the third consecutive victory in six days, with the return of the first swords such as Simón, De Marcos, Yeray and Vencedor, who did not even travel to Jaén. Berenguer’s euphoria, previously timid, sums up the mood of the dressing room. The injured Capa, whom Alavés already loves, did not enter the list on a day that could be very special for him. Neither did Núñez, due to a muscle contusion.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of January 8, 2022

Alavés usually get good results in Mendizorroza against Athletic, but it is also true that COVID has done him a lot of damage in recent days. Pacheco and Sivera are recovered. Pellistri too, but from there everything is unknown. The identity of all those affected is not very clear and it is not clear whether they will arrive in time to recover or not. What is known is that Ximo Navarro and Pere Pons are injured and that Owono, Balboa and Loum are in with their teams in the African Cup.

Escalante could debut in the axis of the center of the field and Jason, too but, predictably, from the bench. The logical thing is that Mendilibar is based on the team that gave him the tie against Real Sociedad on Sunday last week. In the second half, especially, the team left good feelings. Mendi wants more pressure upstairs and not make ridiculous losses anywhere on the pitch.