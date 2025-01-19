Following the entry into force of the ceasefire in the war in Gaza, Palestinian Hamas terrorists have freed the first three hostages, three women they had been kidnapping. from October 7, 2023.

Around 7:00 p.m. this Sunday (Spanish peninsular time), the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, received a phone call from the hostage coordinator, Gal Hirsch, in which he confirmed that “our hostages have been transferred our forces and, at this very moment, they are crossing the border into our territory. Hirch said he was “very moved.”

Netanyahu asked him to “the moment it happens, inform me that they are in our territory. This is a very moving day. These are the first hostages in this phase that we are returning home. Gal, I would like you to tell them: Romi, Doron, Emilyan entire nation embraces you. Welcome home.”

The Hebrew leader said goodbye by telling his interlocutor “they have been through hell. They are coming out of the darkness into the light. They are really moving from slavery to freedom. “This moment has been achieved thanks to the sacrifice and combat of our heroic heroes of Israel.”

The three women are in apparently good health, since they have left the vehicle where they have been transported by the terrorists of the Al Qasam Brigades before being handed over to the Red Cross in a central square in Gaza City.

These are the three women released: