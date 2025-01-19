We move forward today, in the momentum carried out on December 6, 2024, after the signing of the Political Agreement between the European Union (EU) and four Mercosur countries through the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and her counterparts, the presidents of Brazil, Lula Da Silva, the Argentine Milei, the Paraguayan Peña and the Uruguayan Lacalle Pou, following Maroš Šef?ovi?, EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security and Interinstitutional Relations and Transparency:

This historic agreement paves the way to new export opportunities for EU companies, such as SMEs and agri-food exporters, while saving more than €4 billion in customs duties annually.

It can also boost our economic security, in particular by developing resilient value chains in strategic sectors, such as raw materials, and contribute to ambitious commitments we share on sustainability.

Overall, rules-based partnerships with like-minded countries are both a geopolitical and economic necessity, which is why I am proud that the EU’s trade policy continues to bear fruit.

We are looking at the cooperation framework to contribute to the shared general objective of sustainable development, observing the principles and orientation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The EU is Mercosur’s number one trade and investment partner.

EU exports to Mercosur amounted to €56 billion in goods in 2023 and €28 billion in services in 2022. In addition, the EU is the largest foreign investor in Mercosur, with a stock of €340 billion in 2021.

The barriers in the Mercosur markets with this Agreement will be leveled in the objective of the new trade agreement that focuses on increasing bilateral trade and investment and reducing tariff and non-tariff trade barriers, in particular for small and medium-sized businesses;

Also, it aims to create more stable and predictable rules for trade and investment through better and more solid rules, we highlight geographical indications, intellectual property, food safety standards, competition and good regulatory practices; united with promoting common values ​​such as sustainable development, reinforcing workers’ rights, fighting climate change, increasing environmental protection, encouraging companies to act responsibly and maintaining strict food safety standards.

In short, a benefit in both directions that will operate as a mirror in the areas of influence of both Parties. It involves facilitating the adaptation of the economic actors of Mercosur, in particular micro, small and medium-sized businesses, women, small farmers, indigenous peoples, local and traditional communities, to the new economic and commercial environment generated by the establishment of the free trade zone where all actors will gain competitiveness and take advantage of the benefits of the Agreement.

This Agreement consists of a political and cooperation pillar, and a commercial pillar. The end of the negotiations constitutes the first step in the process towards the conclusion of the Agreement after its presentation to the Council and the EU Parliament.

In maximum lines: it will protect and diversify our supply chains; will create new opportunities for all types of companies, eliminating tariffs on EU exports to Mercosur; will save EU companies duties worth €4 billion a year; ensure trade preferences in strategic net-zero industrial sectors, such as renewable energy technologies and low-carbon fuels; it will help small and medium-sized companies to export more by reducing administrative management; will guarantee an efficient, reliable and sustainable flow of raw materials essential for the global ecological transition.

In line with Global Gateway, the EU will support the ecological and fair digital transition in the Mercosur countries with 1.8 billion euros. In terms of dispute resolution, it provides for its own staggered mechanism of consultations – negotiations, mediation, arbitration in this order and as a desire for good faith in resolving discrepancies from a polyhedral geostrategic vision based on customary rules of interpretation of Public International Law. in addition to being able to take into consideration any relevant interpretation established by the Dispute Settlement Body, SDG of the World Trade Organization, WTO.

In this geopolitical line, the EU agenda Global Gateway, on January 30 in Libreville organizes a forum to analyze how to enhance investments for sustainable development in Gabon, the challenges and opportunities associated with the mobilization of capital will be examined, as well such as the initiatives and policies underway to encourage private and public investment in the Gabonese context; It will allow the identification of investment priorities in the country and the subregion. We undertake improvements in economic growth in the face of a complex future where the capacity of the Being and Human makes it necessary to understand with a vision of productive improvement.