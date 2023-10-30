The local executive of Molina de Segura brings to the plenary session this Monday a motion to suppress the ordinance on the occupancy rate of tables and chairs for the hospitality industry. The mayor, José Ángel Alfonso, explains that “the objective of this measure is to reduce the fiscal pressure of this very weakened sector in order to reactivate its economy as soon as possible.”

The councilor adds that “the hospitality industry will not be charged for the occupation of months and chairs, thus responding to a commitment that I acquired with this sector.” Due to the health crisis, in 2021 and 2022 the application of this rate was suspended and the City Council stopped collecting around 75,000 euros for this concept. After two years without paying a euro to occupy the terraces, the hoteliers received the receipts at the beginning of this year to collect the fee again

According to the ordinance, you pay about 125 euros per year for a table and four chairs. That is, a establishment that has declared ten tables with four chairs each, will stop paying more than 1,200 euros at the end of the year.

The Councilor for the Treasury, Fran Hernández Gómez, explains in the motion that, “after the declaration of the state of alarm in March 2020, the hospitality sector saw its normal activity diminished as a result of the legally imposed limitations of business closure.” local venues, reducing their capacity and their time limitations, a situation that extended throughout 2021.

The mayor points out that “there are many establishments that had to close from that time onwards and many that have started again after the return to normality.” He adds that “the objective of this government team is to reduce the fiscal pressure of this sector. For this reason, we believe it is convenient to eliminate the fee for special use of public roads with tables and chairs (terraces) ‘sine die’ and to repeal the ordinance regulating said tax.

Specifically, the motion proposes to provisionally approve the suppression of the Tax for special use of land for public use with tables and chairs for lucrative purposes, as well as the ordinance regulating said tax with effect from January 1, 2024. It is also proposed It contemplates opening a public exhibition period of 30 days to interested parties, for the presentation of allegations.