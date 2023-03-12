“We have already launched five park-and-ride parks with almost seven hundred free spaces and with video surveillance,” the mayor, Eliseo García, stressed this Sunday during the inauguration of the new park-and-ride and motorhome park in Molina Centro, opened in the area known as La Balsa del Lino, in the Santa Rita neighborhood.

The councilor from Molina, who is also responsible for Mobility powers, recalled that five months ago the government team promised to provide Molina with a network of park-and-ride parking “before starting more complex pedestrianization actions and sidewalk extensions with the aim of goal of everyone having a car park four or five minutes away.

Now there are only three pending venues, one of them underway on Gutiérrez Mellado avenue and another two in the pipeline. When the planned eight open, the park and ride network will reach 1,006 spaces.

The one that has been launched this weekend has 188 places for tourism vehicles. In addition, 30 places for motorhomes and 18 places for two-wheeled vehicles have been created. Of the 188 spaces for touring vehicles, 5 spaces have been reserved for people with reduced mobility, and of the 30 spaces for motorhomes, 1 space has been reserved for people with reduced mobility.

Fairgrounds



It has all the necessary services for them, including areas for staying, and enabling the occasional use of the site for other events, such as the location of the fairground during the patron saint festivities. The investment made amounts to 655,000 euros, of which approximately 25% is financed by the City Council and the remaining 75% charged to the Next Generation EU Funds.

The 10,000 square meter plot has been leveled, paved, signposted, fenced and illuminated. The accesses to the site have also been conditioned by extending Benamor and Río Segura streets. The president of the Santa Rita neighborhood association, Jesús Martínez, remarked that the new facility represents a great advance for the neighborhood, since it is a car park very close to the center of Molina.

Since Friday, some ninety motorhomes from Murcia, Alicante, Valencia, Albacete and Ciudad Real have been installed, among other cities, occupied by about 200 people.

The Department of Tourism has collaborated with this new service, with guided tours, posters and coordination of the event for its inauguration, as well as in the drafting of the ordinance for the use and regulation of the motorhome area. For this, it has had the collaboration of the Motorhome Association of the Region of Murcia (ACMUR).

Its vice-president, Fermín Gil, took advantage of his speech to offer a series of advice and warned that there are some motorhome drivers who do not follow his ideology, spending more time than recommended in park-and-ride parks of this type.

The representative of the Federation of Inter-neighborhood Neighborhood Associations, José Antonio Cano, urged citizens “to become aware that the 20th century was that of cars and the 21st century will be that of cities for pedestrians.” In this sense, he advanced that his organization aspires to launch a project called Molina Objective 2030, where urban mobility will be a fundamental piece.