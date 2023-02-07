Dubai (Union)

The competitions of the sheikhs’ runs started with wide local and Gulf participation in the “Mohammed bin Rashid Cup for Falcon Races”, which is organized by the Championships Department at the Hamdan bin Mohammed Center for the Revival of Heritage in the center’s field in the Al-Ruwayyah area, which is expected to witness the participation of 773 falconers competing with 3,880 birds over the course of the event. .

The start of the Al-Sheikh runs was strong, as expected, given the elite teams participating in it, as they competed on the first day in the runs of Gir Shaheen, in which the “M7” team shone, winning the run of the symbol of the perch, with the bird “7” with a time of 16,856 seconds, and winning the “F3” run. The symbol of Jernas, with the bird «3», with a time of 16,802 seconds.

Demithan bin Suwaidan, Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the Championship, and Rashid Al Khasouni, Director of Tournaments Department at the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for the Revival of Heritage, crowned the winners in the “Public Open” category. 28 rounds were held over the course of four days, and in the runs of Jeer Shaheen, Saif Jamal Al-Huraiz excelled in the two runs of Al-Rumz Farkh and Jernas, winning the round of Al-Farkh, mediated by the “56” bird with a time of 17,757 seconds, followed second by the Jabi team with the bird “Mirage”, then the Nad Al Sheba team with the bird “S 63”, as Al-Huraiz excelled in the Jernas run, with the “Ajeeb” bird, with a time of 18,005 seconds.

Hamad Abdullah Al-Arjani won the cash run, the first chick, with the “Najashi” bird, with a time of 18,331 seconds, followed by Yasser bin Shuaib Al-Otaibi with the “tarab” bird, then the Rabdan team with the “S63” bird.

The SBK team excelled in the cash round, the first Gernas, with the bird “Labq” with a time of 18,299 seconds, followed by Saif Jamal Al-Huraiz with the bird “Majestic”, then the Rabdan team with the bird “Kafu”.

And Muhammad Abdul-Wahhab Al-Hajri won the second cash round, a chick, with the bird “GE 21 million” in a time of 18.455 seconds, followed by Khaled Nasser Al-Hajri with the bird “A66”, then Barghash bin Muhammad Al-Mansouri with the “dangerous” bird, and Muhammad Abdul-Wahhab Al-Hajri excelled in the second cash round. Jernas, with the “Yas” bird, with a time of 18.308 seconds, and Ahmed Abdel-Wahhab Al-Hajri achieved first place in the cash round, the third chick, with the “GS33 Bashir” bird, with a time of 18.951 seconds.

In the rounds of gear followed, the Rabdan team won the symbol of the perch round, with the bird «24» with a time of 18,202 seconds, and Hamid Muhammad Al Tayer won the symbol of the Gernas round, with the «elite» bird, with a time of 17,939 seconds, and the Rabdan team excelled in the first cash round of the chick, with the «T38» bird. With a time of 18,309 seconds, Humaid Mohammed Al Tayer won the first cash run for Jernas, with the “Cass” bird, with a time of 18,310 seconds, and the Bahrain team achieved first place in the second cash run with a chick, with the “Tami” bird, with a time of 18,447 seconds.

Khaled Nasser Al-Hajri excelled in the second cash run, Gernas, with the “T65” bird, with a time of 18,121 seconds, and he won himself second place with the “Nimrod” bird, with 18,489 seconds. seconds, and he himself won second place with the “prisoner” bird, with 19,405 seconds.

As for the Pure Gear runs, the Dubai team won the run of the symbol Farkh, with the bird «1230» with a time of 17,791 seconds, and won itself second place with the bird «Anad» with 17,805 seconds, and Saif Jamal Al-Huraiz excelled in the run of the symbol Jernas, with the bird «special» with a time of 17,656 seconds. The Dubai team won the first cash run of the chick, with the bird «1221» with a time of 17,869 seconds, and the Nad Al Sheba team excelled in the first cash run of Gernas, with the bird «Chaim» with a time of 17,704 seconds, and the Dubai team achieved first place in the cash run of the second chick, with the bird «Musharraf» with a time 18,370 seconds, and the Dubai team won a second cash run for Jernas, with the bird «93» with a time of 18,472 seconds, and the Dubai team won a third cash run with a chick, with the «RX» bird with a time of 18,553 seconds.

And in the runs of Al-Qarmousha, the Saudi Amin bin Abdullah Al-Mallah won the run of the symbol of the perch, with the bird “Jam” with a time of 17,219 seconds, while Hussein Nasser Lootah excelled in the run of the symbol of Al-Jarnas, with the bird “HL4” with a time of 17,173 seconds, and Hamad Abdullah Al-Arjani excelled in the The first cash run of the chick, with the bird “Marousha” with a time of 17,577 seconds, and the Saudi Amin bin Abdullah Al-Mallah won the first cash run of Gernas, with the bird “SA 877” with a time of 17,174 seconds, and Saeed Hilal Al Mansouri excelled in the second cash run of the chick, with the bird “Share 8” with a time 17,141 seconds.

Qatari Mohammed Saif Al-Qubaisi won the second cash round, Jernas, with the bird “Samha” with a time of 16,941 seconds, and Bahraini Muhammad Abdul-Wahhab Al-Hajri excelled in the third cash round, with the bird “J26 Brouq” with a time of 17,419 seconds.