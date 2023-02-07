He allegedly complained to the guards of the L’Aquila penitentiary, where he is held under the 41 bis regime. The reason for the complaint? Too many lies told about him by the media. The super fugitive mob boss Matteo Messina Denaro lashes out against Italian television“for the lies told” that would concern his person.

The mafia super boss, instigator of the Capaci massacres, among other things, would not have liked some services broadcast on the news of our country. The Cosa Nostra boss allegedly confided to the police officers of the L’Aquila prison that he was tired of these lies being told.

Matteo Messina Denaro after his arrest in Palermo last January 16 is imprisoned under the 41 bis regime. According to the Corriere della Sera, the Castelvetrano mafia boss would have defined some information disclosed in the press as false. Information resulting only from misunderstandings.

As soon as he arrived in his cell, the mafia boss had decided to Do not watch the TV. Then changing his mind and tuning into news and in-depth programs that talk about his arrest practically every day and the investigations that led to his arrest.

In the cell also continues the therapies for neoplasm that hit him in the colon: the diagnosis dates back to two years ago and since then he has undergone chemotherapy sessions, which also continue in the prison, by a team of oncologists from the San Salvatore hospital.

Matteo Messina Denaro against Italian television: according to him, journalists would tell too many lies about him

I’m pissed off for the news I hear on the news.

This the boss would have confided to both the custodial officers of the penitentiary institution and the doctors who support him in the treatment of the pathology that struck him in the colon.

The boss would say that on his behalf