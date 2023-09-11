The Italian model filmed a candid video in front of Castel Sant’Angelo in Rome

An Italian woman staged a candid photo shoot in front of the Castel Sant’Angelo in Rome and aroused the ire of netizens. The corresponding video was published on Instagram (social network is banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

Model Alexis Mucci wore a translucent green bra and a black lace miniskirt through which her underwear was visible. She posed in front of a popular tourist attraction, attracting the attention of passing tourists.

The video shows that one man turned to look at the girl twice. “What was he thinking?” — the model asked in the caption for the publication. The video in an erotic outfit caused the anger of users. “He’s probably wondering why she’s dressed like that. There are children around,” “He is proud that you are not his daughter,” they answered her in the comments.

However, there were also those who liked the model’s outfit. Some users called the girl “hot” and praised her curves.

Previously, Mucci shot a video with her friend Vismara Martina in front of the Colosseum. The girls also posed against the backdrop of the landmark in revealing outfits – corsets and miniskirts.