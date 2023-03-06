The mobility works begin to reconfigure the future accesses to El Carmen. And it is that the works arrive this week at Juan Antonio Hernández del Águila street, which constitutes one of the main exits from the traditional neighborhood to the north. In fact, it is this road, adjacent to the Floridablanca garden, that allows access to the Miguel Caballero footbridge to cross the Segura river towards the center, since the Puente de los Peligros only allows traffic to the south. It must be remembered that, when the project is completed, the Old Bridge will be closed to traffic for private vehicles and the Miguel Caballero footbridge -where the works are supposed to have been underway since the beginning of the year- will change its direction, although only for cars , to become an access point to Carmen, crossing Proclamation street. On this overpass, however, a segregated bus lane will be created that will maintain the direction towards Teniente Flomesta avenue.

During the works in Juan Antonio Hernández del Águila it will be necessary to cut traffic in one of the current lanes, although without changing the direction of travel yet. The tasks will consist, according to municipal sources, of work signaling work, demolitions and paving of sidewalks, as well as the execution of ditches and canalizations. These works are already underway on the perpendicular Calle Proclamación -within the nodes project-, whose development led to criticism last week from the Close My Neighborhood Platform, which denounced “the demolition of an entire sidewalk in good condition for a expansion of the pedestrian area of ​​just 16 centimeters. Municipal sources defended that these works sought to renew the pavement, “with stone similar to that of Alfonso X to value the area.” “This action will reduce traffic by 50%,” they also add from the Consistory, noting that the works on the Puente de los Peligros will be carried out last.

Also, work continues in other areas where they began in previous weeks. Thus, with regard to Lot 1, the cobras continue on Avenida Primero de Mayo in El Palmar, roundabout of the Hospital Virgen de la Arrixaca, Avenida de El Palmar and N-301. As regards Lot 2, the operators continue their work in Ronda Norte and Primo de Rivera, also including the construction of tree pits, as well as in Miguel de Cervantes and Isaac Albéniz. Primero de Mayo, Ronda de Levante, Avenida de La Fama and Juan de Borbón register progress in Lot 3 of the new segregated bus and bike lanes project; while Avenida de la Constitución does the same with Lot 4. In Lot 5, which directly affects the Carmen neighborhood, the work in the surroundings of the Floridablanca garden is joined by the work in Marqués de Corvera, Painter Pedro Flores and sewer road.

The works in the neighborhood of the Infante Don Juan Manuel are those that are executed within Lot 6, and continue their rhythm in Pío Baroja and Pintor Almela Costa; while Lot 7 sees how the operators advance on Avenida Región Murciana, Abenarabi and Avenida de la Azacaya, a road on which the network of bike lanes will be expanded. Finally, work is also continuing in the area surrounding Plaza Circular, consisting of demolitions of sidewalks and ditches and pipes, as part of the construction project for the intermodal node planned for this central plaza.

Municipal sources recall that the segregated bike and bus lanes are financed by the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience-Next Generation funds, and the works corresponding to the implementation of BTR lines through the rearrangement of traffic and roads and transport nodes intermodal buses for collective mobility with alternative fuels, electric mobility and physical mobility throughout the municipality of Murcia in accesses to the city are financed by the call for grants for unique projects of local entities that favor the transition to a low carbon economy within the framework of the FEDER Operational Program for sustainable growth 2014-2020.