Concert Review | Robbie Williams pulled off an arena-grade karaoke gig that featured no music

English pop star Robbie Williams is one of the best entertainers in the world, and that became clear at the Tampere gig.

Pop

Robbie Williams at Nokia Arena in Tampere on March 5.

Next year An English pop star turning 50 Robbie Williams had the best time of his life on Sunday at Nokia Arena in Tampere. At least that’s what he assured the audience at the end of the concert.

Of course, the lyrics had the extra glow of a polite world star, but Williams really looked like he enjoyed performing for the Finnish audience to the fullest during his two-hour concert.

The reason to enjoy is because in 2023, Robbie Williams and Finland are pretty much a perfect couple.

Williams focused on entertaining the audience at the gig and did it extremely well.

in Finland has been tormented for years by how often world stars of the giant class skip Finland on their tours. The current world situation does not increase the number of first-class names in Finland.

Robbie Williams, on the other hand, is, to put it nicely, on the eve of his pop star career. It’s been more than ten years since his last big hit, and Williams released all of his best-known solo songs between 1997 and 2002, more than 20 years ago.

As an experienced creator, Williams of course knows that it is worth focusing on where there is a market, in his case especially Europe. In the United States, Williams never broke through, even in the prime of his career.

Although Williams has not been the hottest name in pop music for years, his skills as a performer have clearly not diminished.

From the highly charismatic singer’s performance, you couldn’t conclude that the venue was quite small for a showman who is used to stadium concerts in his career. Last time in Finland, Williams gathered 30,000 people for a sold-out gig at the Ratina stadium. Now the audience at the Nokia Arena was about 11,500.

Dressed in a vest decorated with gold glitter, revealing tattooed arms, the musician got straight to the point Hey Wow Wow Yeah Yeah – after the opening shouts of the song.

“Let me entertain you”, Williams declared in the form of one of the biggest hits of his career, and at the same time made it clear that the main purpose of the evening was precisely to entertain.

That’s where Williams is the best in the world, and that’s why the Tampere gig was a success as a whole.

Williams joked about his aging several times during the show.

Would not be was in no way an impossible idea that a world star coming to a small country in the north for a commemorative tour of his 25-year solo career would pull the gig with half lights.

Robbie Williams was not satisfied with this. He was ready to put himself in harm’s way. Williams danced, swayed, laughed at his own expense, sang to people, told jokes, constantly sought contact with the audience and opened up about the difficult turns of his life.

For a moment it felt like the concert was more of a Robbie Williams stand-up show, with an endless cavalcade of hits serving as the soundtrack. When choosing songs, Williams relied almost entirely on the production of his peak years. Only three songs from his own solo production after 2002 were heard at the gig.

Rarely in arena concerts can you hear such long interludes as in Williams’ Tampere gig. The skillful thing was that listening to the speeches never got boring.

Williams’ natural way of connecting with the audience was admirable. At the beginning, he brought a couple from the seats left behind the stage to watch the show right in front of the stage, later he attracted a group of friends to the same places, who watched the show from behind an exceptionally tall man. Little jokes about the behavior of the fans were enough throughout the show.

Particularly playing a big role in Williams’ speeches this time was the band that made Williams a star: Take That.

When Take That was played on the giant screen Do What U Like -debut single’s music video, Williams began to explain at the same time what is happening in the video. Of course, the video was cut to a close-up of Williams’ bare behind.

Two actual Take That covers were heard, and between them Williams interpreted Oasis, which is close to him Don’t Look Back in Anger – a classic.

To counterbalance the jokes, Williams also offered serious content. Williams did not leave his substance abuse problems unaddressed this time either, and of course he also had to get the syrupy praise from his wife For Ayda Field and the couple’s children.

Williams got to the most interesting content at the very end, when before the end of the concert Angels-hit Williams talked about his own insecurity and decades of self-doubt.

Gray Williams, who performed with shiny back hair, joked throughout the concert about his aging, and his age was also reflected in the style choices of the concert, which even seemed retro.

The background dancers performed scantily clad, and Williams himself underlined that the show includes “sex”. The lighting and visual presentations were quite traditional. Pyrotechnics were not used at the gig.

In some of the songs, the words of the songs were projected on the main screen of the stage, Strong– in the case of the song, even so that the words were colored according to the tempo at which they were sung. It felt like being at an arena class karaoke gig.

“I’m singing my song”, the text on the screen said while singer Williams focused on shouting at the audience.

In all his big songs, Williams used his voice sparingly and relied heavily on backing tracks and singers. During the breaking parts of the choruses, Williams often remained silent and let the audience handle the singing. Or he would have let it take care if the audience had been loud enough.

A bit surprisingly, even Feel and Angels -songs, the Nokia Arena doesn’t have a properly resounding chorus. Williams did not locate the silence with his own song.

As a vocal performance, the concert of Williams’ 25-year career celebration tour will not go down in the history books, but the music was not the main part of this concert. No, although the band played their role flawlessly, the trio of backing singers did a great job and especially the fans sounded handsome.