Representatives of the groups in favor of sustainable mobility in Cartagena demonstrated yesterday Thursday afternoon in front of the station of the line between Cartagena-Los Nietos (formerly Feve), to demand that this road be extended to San Pedro del Pinatar. They see in this project, claimed on several occasions by neighbors and businessmen, the opportunity to reduce the number of cars on the roads. They also believe that it would be a measure to win tourists, “as has happened in other areas of Spain where they have taken the line to the coastal areas,” Fernando Tonda, a member of MoviliCT, explained to LA VERDAD.

“We have to value all our public sustainable transport infrastructures and, above all, those that allow us to free our roads from vehicles,” explained Loto Fernández, also from MoviliCT. They also demanded that Renfe allow bicycles to board the train and that there be bike racks.