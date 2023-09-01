‘At the bottom there is room’ he was partying ‘Happy’ invited the Gonzales to celebrate Kimberly’s birthday on the party bus, where ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ were in charge of organizing everything. Among the guests were “Jimmy” and Alessia, who sought to unmask the ex-girlfriend of “Charo’s” son because they think he is with “Happy” for convenience in ‘AFHS’.

Within the whole plan to make Kimberly show the true person she is and not pretend with her new crush, ‘Jimmy’ fell asleep because of the job that Remo had left him in the corporation. He also attended the party on the party bus, but with the aim of delaying the youngest of the Gonzales with Alessia.

‘Jimmy’ kissed Alessia on Remo’s face in ‘There is room in the background’. Photo: America TV

Would Alessia betray ‘Jimmy’ with Remo?

While ‘Jimmy’ slept, Alessia was up dancing. At that precise moment, Remo approaches his ex to start applying the tricks of the ‘Gringo Atrasador’, since he is Mike’s nephew. They both began to talk, and just a bachata sounded and the ex of Diego’s daughter began to show him the best steps of him. Although, that was not all. Cristóbal’s friend took advantage of when the car stopped to try to overtake Alessia, but she placed her hands so that he wouldn’t try anything. After what happened, ‘Jimmy’ wakes up and realizes that Remo wanted to take advantage of the situation, so he had no better idea than to go quickly and give Alessia a passionate kiss.

