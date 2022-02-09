Phantom Compass combines both genres in a curious adventure that will be released in 2022.

The video game world has shown us multiple times that they can be made true crazy things with an absolutely amazing result. The Phantom Compass team has taken notice of these extravagances and, back in 2014, released an adventure that combines elements of RPG with the classic functionalities of the pinball. Now, this study returns to perfect the idea with Rollers of the Realm: Reunion and a proposal that promises to expand and polish everything seen with the previous installment.

To do this, the developer has published a new trailer with which we see the RPG facet that is integrated into the game’s Pinball. As seen in the video, each ball represents a hero class (with the possibility of using a maximum of 3 in the game) and we can create powerful teams according to its characteristics. And it is that any combination can lead to a tremendous battle, either with a knight that destroys all the enemy’s defenses or a magician that increases the group’s mana.

With the possibility to choose between five characters (Knight, Mage, Rogue, Healer and Goblin Prince), we must consider all their statistics to create strategies as polished as possible, although our ability to play the game also comes into play here. pinball. After all, the attacks will only be made if the balls hit the rivals, so a fight can take a drastic turn depending on what happens in the Pinball field.

Rollers of the Realm: Reunion is scheduled to launch this very 2022, although a specific release date has not yet been set. While we wait for Phantom Compass to bring more news on the matter, we can hone our skills in the first installment of Rollers of Realm, which is available for PC, PS4 and PS Vita.

More about: Rollers of the Realm: Reunion.