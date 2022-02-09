The colors are always the same: dark blue, with some yellow and red inserts. The pilots too, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Change that little detail that makes all the difference in the world: number 1 is back, the symbol of the primacy that the Dutchman wanted to bring back to Formula 1 after eight years of domination by Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, who always preferred the 44. The Red Bull 2022 was unveiled today (relive it here), and Verstappen couldn’t be happier and prouder to have the World Champion banner with him.

“Certainly it is better to have the 1 than the 33, it makes a nice effect! In any case, starting the season as a world champion, in reality, is not very different from other times. I’m just waiting to get out on the track and drive the car to understand how to interpret it and in which direction we are going. I had a good holiday, I recharged myself to get back on track. There are many unknowns about the cars of 2022, so the important thing was to prepare yourself as best as possible physically. I am very curious to see how the car behaves on the track“, Commented the Dutchman during the presentation of the car. “I don’t feel more pressure than in previous years. I did what I usually do, there is no need to do something different. Of course, as a driver you have to get used to the new rules, this will be the biggest fit, but otherwise there will be no difference. Then there are the tires, which are bigger than in 2021, and I think the apex will be different, especially in the tightest corners. But we will get used to it, we will also have many days of testing from this point of view, it will only be a matter of habit“.