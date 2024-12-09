The intervention of Carles Puigdemont from Brussel·les d’aquest dilluns has been tot a attention knock sound on the left that exists between the PSOE and the Catalan independent parties. In the case of Junts, it is more than evident after Puigdemont’s appearance in which he demanded that Pedro Sánchez submit to a confidence test. But ERC also began to donate symptoms of a strong distancewith the demand that the socialists complete the pending agreements, such as the new financing or the forgiveness of the debt of the FLA, they must face other crucial negotiations such as that of the general budgets, or the Generalitat. A requirement shared by the two candidates for the presidency of the party, both Oriol Junqueras com Xavier Godas.

The fracture between independentists and socialists directly impacts the pillars of the Spanish Government and threatens the continuity of the Spanish legislature. It is not possible to oblige Together and ERC have one of the main classes of the Spanish State’s governabilitywith the six respective deputies to the Congress of the Deputies essential to make up the majority that supports the Spanish Government. Hi ha qui talk of defiance and qui ho fa in terms of ultimatum, but the cert is that the demand that Pedro Sanchez was subjected to a question of trust, which has damunt the taula Carles Puigdemontit’s a escac in full rule to the governabilitat de l’Estat, and the temps will say if the mat is produced.

It is not lost on anyone that Junts is an extremely tactical party, which has formed a whole judiciary of political action. But in the background of the current situation there is an obvious concern, as one of the leaders explains: “We do not volem, nor can we allow, that Sánchez makes the mateix that goes to the Left”, in reference to the systematic incompliments that the independentists ensure that the Spanish Government will practice both the republicans. Some fets that the Esquerra mention but end up assuming: “it is not certain that our pacts have been changed, but the distrust of the socialists of our militants“It is very high for a good part of the voters,” says a member of the current ERC management.

Distrust, the key element to overcome

The mistrust es doncs el concepte clau in the complex relationship between independentists and socialists that could wreck the general budgets, and both of them jeopardize the legislature and end up provoking advanced general elections. The Moncloa assures that they see the approval of the powers as feasible, and that otherwise it would not be decisive in generating an electoral call. But for Puigdemont the distrust is total: “The lack of coordination between those who approached Suïssa – in the negotiating table under the supervision of an international mediator – and the practice of the Spanish Government is very worrying. The style of the PSOE is consistent with our willingness to negotiate with resignation. “The PSOE is not trustworthy.”

De fet, de Junts consider that “we know that they are not trustworthy -the socialists- who are going to sign the Brussels agreements for Sánchez’s investiture, but we think that both political will can enter a new stage. Well, the lack of knowledge regarding the one we spoke to Suïssa has made us the distrust faces continued to grow bigger”.

“It is not about reaching our agreements but rather recovering the lost trust, and the PSOE must be aware that it will only be possible to donate.” decisive steps in the compliment of the chords that are established“, assures the member of the ERC consultation board. The republicans have the emphasis on the issue of singular financing for Catalonia: “trying to decaffeinate the agreement that we have, with another coffee for everyone, does not help to generate trust.” A toilet that is also shared by the Junts, all that is fighting against ERC for not more forcefully demanding a model along the lines of the economic concert.

The amnesty or the official status of Catalonia in Europe

For Junts, the position of the Spanish Government on issues such as amnesty and the official status of Catalonia in Europe is also clear. “We know that most of the two issues depend directly on the Spanish Government, but we cannot trust the real political will This will be achieved if Pedro Sánchez and his ministers endorse the violation of the amnesty law by the judges and do not directly oppose it, or if the president of the Spanish Government does not personally lead the issue of Catalan to Europe situant-lo in The central eix of the Spanish priorities in the negotiations with the European partners,” says a leader of Puigdemont’s party.

How defineix així Carles Puigdemont in a clear toilet cap to the president of the Spanish Government: “Pedro Sánchez has not dedicated the efforts that we demand. Catalan is not the official language of Europe; no hi ha amnesty; There has been absolute silence due to an attack so great that a supreme court arbitrarily decides not to apply a law in force. The moment has arrived or the moment of an inflection point or the moment of letting go.”

A door open to recover l’entesa

Disappointing the harshness of Puigdemont’s intervention, the Junts are trying to leave a half-open door to the party. “Don’t pose as a threat“, asserts Puigdemont himself in reference to the demand for trust. “I believe it is an opportunity for a point of inflection”, in the relations between Junts and the PSOE, the former president of the Generalitat proposes. In aquest sentit, Junts sources maintain that “everything is open, but it basically depends on the PSOE“These materials ensure that agreements can be reached, including the budgets, but only if there is a real change of attitude on the part of the PSOE, and they ensure that “it must be credible, and now it does not seem that estiguin disposats”.

Regarding the scenario that arose in the event that Sánchez did not satisfy Puigdemont’s requests, Junts ensured that They are not willing to donate support to a motion of censure that allowed the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo fer-se with the presidency of the Spanish Government. But they categorically affirm that “it will be impossible to reach agreements with the Spanish Government and there will be no point in continuing negotiations.” Whether this marked the end of the legislature or not, whether the electoral progress was made or not, “will depend exclusively on Pedro Sánchez”, ensuring that all responsibility is transferred to the president of the Spanish Government.

ERC also puts pressure on the congressional process

ERC has also issued another letter to the socialists regarding the approval of the budgets, within the framework of the campaign for the presidency of the party that is voting this dissabte. The former president of ERC and candidate for Militància Decidim (MD), Oriol Junqueras, warned that “there will not be any agreement on budgets nor on other matters if they do not compleixen -the socialists- the agreements that they have signed.” Among them, Junqueras The “singular” financing or the remission of the autonomous liquidation funds (FLA) stands out.. In the case of non-compliance with these commitments, “it will not be the one that Catalan society needs and deserves”, and warned that Esquerra will not be able to vote on the budgets.

Per seva part, the other candidate for president of Esquerra, Xavier Godàs of Nova Esquerra Nacional, has recollected the proposal that the third way of Foc Nou proposed for which Any agreement on budgets must be ratified in a consultation with the Republican militancy. What complicates things is that it is possible to reach an agreement on this matter. Godàs warned the socialists that if he is elected president of ERC he will not tolerate “an emotional chaos.” He assures that “governability will depend on the socialists being able to fit, and quickly, both Spain and Catalonia.”

Sánchez’s credit is depleted

Independenceism has lost the majority to the Parliament of Catalonia but has maintained the power to be decisive to the Congress of Deputies. I have to indicate that both Together and ERC will play the main card that remains. The leaders of all two parties ensure that The PSOE has lost its credittot i deixant la porerta open to recover l’entesa.

In the ERC case, they consider that they cannot allow more incompliments by the Spanish Government with investments in infrastructures, an amnesty that has more than limited effectsor a transfer of Rodalies that do not arrive while the railway service passes pels pitjors moments of history immerses in a total chaos of varieties and works. In fact, the republicans attribute a good part of the electoral failure to these incompliments of the PSOE. And in the case of Junts, because they have based their entire strategy on criticizing the Republicans for this reason and they cannot assume that the mateix will pass with the agreements established by them with the PSOE.

If Sánchez will be able to recover the credit, with confidence or sense, it will be seen in the next few weeks. But it all indicates that it will not depend on specific agreements with the transfer of the immigration powers that are negotiated by Together and the PSOE, but rather on a positioning more of funds, of commit to the execution of the claus themes of the investiture agreements both independent parties, which allowed the generation of a relationship of trust between one another.