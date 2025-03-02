If this car light does not go out, prepare for a good scare in the workshop of up to 500 euros

Yes Small yellow engine -shaped It is still on after starting, it is better to get the calculator. What could start as a simple witness in the dashboard can end up in a Workshop bill of up to 500 eurosand that, if with some luck. Because when the car switchboard raises its voice, it is because Something is happening Under the hood.

That witness is there to alert that the ECUthe engine control unit has detected a failed. This switchboard, which is the electronic brain of the car, constantly monitors the Vital engine parameterssuch as ignition and food. If something goes out normal, its only way to communicate it is to light that light. It’s a serious warning that something in the depths of the car needs urgent attention.

Why should you ignore the motor fault signal

Although the witness goes out on its own when starting, if it comes back to it while driving, There is no place for indifference. The car may continue to work, but the problem is still there, stalking, and could get worse at any time. And when I do, the cost will not only be economical; The Security of the car and its occupants, as well as that of other drivers.

The reasons behind this alarm can be as varied as complex. From a defective oxygen sensor to problems in the exhaust system or in the fuel and air mixture. In the best case, especially if the light flashesit is a Minor failurebut it stays static It could also mean that a Crucial car of the car is at risk. Ignore the warning can lead to major and much more expensive damage.

It is not just a matter of money. Continuing driving with the witness igniting can affect other vehicle components, causing a Domino effect of breakdowns. A sensor that does not work properly can alter the combustion of the engine, which in turn can damage the catalytic converter or even affect the turbo. All for not having paid attention to that little yellow light.

Of course, It does not always mean an imminent catastrophe. Sometimes, the problem is reduced to a bad fuel tank lid or a momentary error in a sensor. However, trying to guess the cause without an adequate diagnosis is a dangerous game.

If the notice persists, you have to go to a workshop as soon as possible

In many cases, the car continues to function normally, which can lead to think that it is not serious. But that feeling of false security It can be very expensive. The switchboard does not give false notices; If it detects a failure, it is because something is not working properly. Waiting too long before taking the car to the workshop could result in a much more expensive breakdown, even with the need to replace vital parts of the engine.

The most advisable is Go as soon as possible to the workshop For a professional to make an adequate diagnosis. With the help of a Diagnostic machinethe mechanic can read the error code stored in the switchboard and determine the exact cause of the problem. In this way, it is possible Repair the breakdown before it becomes something more serious and expensive. Although nobody wants to face a bulky invoice, postponing the visit to the workshop could multiply the initial expense.