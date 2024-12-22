This year, the Christmas Lottery draw has begun with the usual excitement surrounding this highly anticipated event. At 11:28, the winning number, 72480, resonated in the air like the cry of hope that millions of Spaniards were waiting for. However, almost half an hour later, the excitement turned to confusion when another of the girls from the San Ildefonso School proclaimed “four million euros”, generating a stir among those in attendance. Fortunately, after clarifying the situation, it was confirmed that the prize was only 1,000 euros, a stone’s throw, which allowed the draw to continue without further setbacks.

#mistake #girl #Gordo #sang #stoner #adds #list #mistakes #fights #Christmas #Lottery #sing